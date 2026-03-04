Anita Babalola graduated with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in Law from the University of Ibadan

She reflected on the academic and emotional challenges that shaped her resilience and personal growth

The UI law graduate earned an A in her final-year project on juvenile justice administration in Nigeria

A law graduate of the University of Ibadan has shared the struggles and lessons behind earning her Second Class Honours (Upper Division) degree.

The graduate, Anita Babalola, opened up in a reflective post on LinkedIn as she celebrated the completion of her Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) programme.

A University of Ibadan law graduate shares the pain behind her 2:1 degree. Photo credit: Anita Babalola/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI law graduate finishes with second-class upper

According to her, the journey through the Faculty of Law at the University of Ibadan was filled with growth, reflection, and personal discovery.

Babalola explained that while she desired the degree, the process of earning it came with challenges that tested her resilience and determination.

She described the experience as one that involved intense academic work, emotional struggles, and moments that pushed her beyond her limits.

Reflecting on the journey, she said the difficulties she faced taught her important life lessons about perseverance and personal growth.

UI law graduate shares academic milestone

Among the lessons she highlighted were the importance of staying committed to one’s process, learning from mistakes, and valuing the pressure and challenges that come with pursuing success.

University of Ibadan Law student celebrates academic record. Photo credit: University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

Babalola also shared that she earned an ‘A’ grade in her final-year project, which focused on juvenile justice administration in Nigeria.

The law graduate added that the research further strengthened her interest in legal and policy research, particularly in areas related to justice administration and institutional reforms.

As she moves beyond her undergraduate studies, Babalola said she hopes to contribute to research, policy development, and advocacy efforts aimed at improving justice systems and protecting vulnerable populations.

She said on her LinkedIn post:

"And just like that, I am done with my Bachelor of Laws degree!

My journey in the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, was indeed remarkable, a time of growth, reflection, and discovery.

Today, I stand, not just a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) holder but a holder of amazing friendships, intentional mentors like Dr Deborah Adeyemo, Bukola Odesiri Ochei, and Kemi Dawodu, B.L LL.M, Pdm, Ph.D, life-defining experiences, and one who, although isn’t a historian, holds the history of the processes embedded in the journey."

she added:

"I wanted a degree but embedded in it was a process. Sometimes, I didn’t like the process and I wanted to get the degree without the sweat, tears, and blood but there is no glory there. The roads (the processes) are what add flavour to the result. The process along with the suffering and hard work it would entail is what leads to the glory.

By the way, I got an ‘A’ in my project which was about Juvenile (Child) Justice Administration in Nigeria."

UI graduate who failed maths bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) student from the pharmacy department has graduated with a first-class honours degree after he failed mathematics during an exam.

The fresh graduate shared her inspiring story on social media, recounting how she failed mathematics during an examination years ago.

Source: Legit.ng