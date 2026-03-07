A Nigerian nurse has informed the public that he has quit his nursing profession, and he offered an explanation for his decision

The dissatisfied nurse stated that the profession is overhyped, and he sent a message to those studying nursing in universities

The nurse's decision generated a buzz on social media, as people bemoaned the poor remuneration of nurses compared to other professions in the same line

A Nigerian nurse, with the TikTok handle @thatnursebimpe, has announced online that he has left the nursing profession.

He shared why he left nursing.

Why nurse quit nursing

In a TikTok post, the nurse described nursing as the profession with the lowest remuneration, lamenting being paid peanuts after five years.

@thatnursebimpe further said nursing is overhyped. While noting that some people attribute their reason for practising nursing to their passion, he wondered what use is the passion when nurses and their families are suffering.

To those studying nursing at the university, he advised them to change their course, unless they have a passion for it. He wrote:

"Nursing is one of the brokest professional i know. 5 years for peanut. Overhyped. Some say its passion, passion is nonsense when you and your family are suffering. If you have bros in uni tell them to change course except they have passion for it."

Reactions trail man's decision to quit nursing

Heritage Testimony said:

"I already also re wrote jamb for UI medicine and I got in. even though the salary is not that different but I believe it's better to stress myself in medicine."

SKILLZ said:

"They do the most work and get the least pay they spend heavily in schools just to earn peanuts pple hope on Abroad connects (5% chance). It's sad."

CONTENT CREATION TOOLS ANAMBRA said:

"Make I shock una, I’m a registered nurse for 6 yrs. Now a full time businesswoman😂 and doing nursing as side job."

BamBam♥️ said:

"Yeah, I am a nurse but it's just my side hustle, there's no professional course that can make you a billionaire. Just have your certificate for future purposes or emergency, it's not a waste. nurses suffer alot 💔 in Nigeria 🇳🇬 😢 😪 😑 we are not appreciated enough for our hardwork, it's not easy to work as a nurse at all, care giving jobs even pay more."

Og_Victor said:

"Guys, the truth is no profession can liberate you financially, not nursing not even medicine, what will liberate you financially is connection and skill beyond any professional job, so whether you are a nurse or anything, you have to meet with people and learn proper skill. By the way, nursing is still an hot cake abroad.

"It’s only nursing and few other courses (one or two) that can guarantee you professional job abroad, almost 80% of people that study other courses are into care or security or cleaner abroad, So still study that nursing (if you aspire to be one) but learn skill and have entrepreneurial ability! Selah!!"

