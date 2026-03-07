A Nigerian photographer who owns a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan has opened up about how he acquired the whip unexpectedly

According to him, he never planned to own a Mercedes-Benz until one fateful day, an opportunity presented itself on social media, and he took advantage of it

His story has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with some people hoping they would someday get the same luck to get a car

A photographer, with the X handle @APointVisuals, has shared how he unexpectedly became a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan owner.

The man opened up about it while reacting to a tweet urging people to share a car story that sounds fabricated but is 100% true.

How photographer acquired Mercedes-Benz

@APointVisuals said it all started one day on X when a car dealer,@Otunbakush1, posted a whip, which was going for N18 million.

When another netizen, @_kennyblaze1391, replied to the car dealer's tweet, the dealer then asked him to get the whip for one of his fans.

Taking up the challenge, @_kennyblaze1391 announced that he would support any buyer of the car with N1 million. The photographer saw the opportunity and seized it.

The photographer appealed to @_kennyblaze1391 to support him with N3 million, promising to complete the N15 million and make the payment for the car that same night. He agreed, and the photographer paid for the whip.

"I became a Benz owner when I never even planned for it. Dec 26th, a car dealer, @Otunbakush1, posted a car on X for 18m.

"Then @_kennyblaze1391 replied on the tweet, and the dealer asked him to buy the car for one of his fans. Kenny replied that he could support buyer with 1m.

"A guy tweeted he should make it 2m, Kenny agreed, saying he’d do 2m if the buyer was serious I saw the tweet and I shoot my shot. I replied that if he could support with 3m, I would complete the payment that same night He agreed and that’s how I unexpectedly became a Benz owner," the photographer's story read.

Man's story elicits mixed reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

@Oba_Oyekan_ said:

"Wow, he fit help me complete new engine and gear money wey I don dey find for over 5months, make my car dey road back for Uber."

@jahzgreat said:

"Remembered this day, how far your neighbor?

"She was so happy for you like it was hers."

@Arabinrin_gold said:

"Lol. The rich get richer… I no get up to 5k for account, seems the tweet ain’t for me."

@noski___ said:

"I was there. You said if Kennyblaze could top up the money you’d buy the car that same day. Very sharp!"

@mrnottnice said:

"If you buy another Benz before this year finish.

"Shey you go give me this one for 10 million."

@Ol0ye said:

"Got a Benz for N15m. [Expletive] A. Shout-out to Kenny too. That's super generous."

