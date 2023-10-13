A Nigerian man who made a lot of money from trading was very happy when his profit hit over $144k (N111,672,000)

The forex trader showed his screen and how the pair he "entered" through his chart analysis made him money

Many people asked the young man to teach them how to read currency charts, while some doubted he made the money

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A young Nigerian man who trades currency pairs (forex) has posted a video showing the moment he made $144,935.25 (N112,397,286.38) in a single trade.

The man (@jeffreybensonforex) sat in front of his laptop looking at the chart when his trade ran so much into profit. He was very excited.

The young man sat in front of his laptop as he worked. Photo source: @jeffreybensonforex

Source: TikTok

Man working remotely makes dollars

He said he could now buy the Mercedes Benz he had been hoping to get for a long time. The forex trader told his friend to jump on the same trade. He, however, added that it was not a get-rich-quick scheme, as it required patience.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At the car dealership, the man showed his white 2021 AMG Benz. He was thrilled with the vehicle's interior in the TikTok video.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mangush said:

"Tried forex trading but I lost my money. Now comfortable with affiliate marketing."

Nwaneri_Richard said:

"SportyBet can you see your mate."

user408452638504 said:

"Please tell people the loss as you show them the profit."

ayomidelawal430 said:

"The true wealthy class will never show their source of wealth."

Notification doubted him:

"Show us your broker! everybody can trade on demo."

Afyadye said:

"Bro, how much did you invest to make that? Be honest to them, at least!"

user58339412781922 said:

"I need friend's like this to teach me."

Sammywonder said:

"Bro please I want to learn how to tread please how can I go about it's can you put me through."

FXKING256 said:

"So proud of u guy... am actually a beginner in trading and trust me I will be a king soon."

bukason said:

"I want to learn more about this."

k.hanyisani_mtshalii said:

"And remember you can never succeed without God."

abukhadeejah said:

"Please sir I need to join your training I need money I'm so broke."

Mum bought Benz for daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a wealthy mother made the 16th birthday of her daughter a worthwhile one as she bought her a new Mercedes Benz.

She took the girl to the dealership, where the car was unveiled after it had been decorated. The teenager posed in front of the white vehicle with pride.

Source: Legit.ng