A Nigerian man has expressed his excitement on social media after purchasing his dream luxury ride

In a trending video, he showed off the car and congratulated himself on the great achievement

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to applaud him for spoiling himself

A Nigerian man's dream of owning a luxury vehicle finally came to fruition, and he took to social media to share his excitement with the world.

In a video that quickly went viral, the elated car owner showcased his brand-new set of wheels, leaving many in awe of his achievement.

Nigerian man shows off Mercedes Benz Photo credit: @awuchathemost/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man congratulates himself on new car

The proud owner, known on TikTok as @awuchathemost, posted a video of himself posing beside his sleek new ride, beaming with pride.

His luxury Mercedes Benz GLE 43 AMG Coupe was the epitome of style and sophistication, and he couldn't wait to take it out for a spin.

"Finally bought my dream car. Congratulations to me. It's a Mercedes Benz GLE 43 AMG Coupe," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man flaunts new car

The video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users congratulating him on his impressive purchase.

His decision to treat himself to a luxury vehicle was met with admiration and applause, with many praising his hard work and dedication.

@Don Zion said:

"This car engine na 9 milion i fix my last month. congratulations bro mont ur gard."

@John said:

"I no understand again oo shey na me no sabi bomb abii wetin congratulations bro."

@Lortha Rose said:

"I no understand this life again nah food money me day see someone should help my life am over 30 years now."

@RICS_Automobile reacted:

"This 85m car way everybody dy buy anyhow for the economy dy amaze me way dy sell am sef cux wen country never hard sef we no sell am at large like dis."

@Keanu Reeves commented:

"Please I genuinely need 3000 to chop I never chop since morning please Nigerian."

@Daddy’sgirl added:

"Bcus I comment abt car on one guy comment section na so dem dey bring glc gle come my fyp. TikTok una dey craze oo."

Man shows off car and house

Source: Legit.ng