A Nigerian man's tweet about his friend's generosity has gone viral on social media, sparking lots of reactions from netizens.

The man shared that his close friend had secured a huge sum of money, about N89 million, and immediately shared some of it with him.

Man secures N89 million, gifts friend

The man, identified as @47kasz on X, recounted that his friend had called him the night he received the money and they had spoken for hours.

Without him knowing, his friend sent him N5 million, and the next day, he received an additional N1 million as a gift.

In his words:

"My guy chop 89m and I didn’t even know, he called me that night and we were talking for hours on the phone. He send me 5m. I no even know say e send money! The next day he send another 1m."

Reactions as man shares experience with friend

The post sparked lots of comments from Nigerians who were moved by the display of generosity and camaraderie.

Many shared their own experiences of receiving unexpected help from friends, emphasising the importance of strong relationships and networks.

Genghis said:

"You gats get money to be in that kind settings. I get friend wey no fit borrow me 100k but gift one of our friends 400k for birthday. I was never angry cuz he later told me is more profitable for rich to help rich. I'll do better, working on myself."

Evagrin said:

"E no pass like that. get one of my guy for uk, we been dey talk one time, and I tell am sey if I ever win 125m he go comot for uk. Lmaoo. You guys don’t know the value men place on friendship. Some friendship relationship are worth more than family relations."

Tomzi said:

"People no believe keh? When I Dey school one of my guys been get 150m+ for account but na only we or me sabi. No extra life just him normal life."

Mr Replies said:

"Na real friendship be that. When people truly have each other, it is not about loans or keeping score. Sometimes you just help your guy because he needs it, no pressure, no drama. You might not even have much, but you still show up for each other. That kind of loyalty is rare. Just make sure you pass that same honesty and support to someone else in the future."

InkFortruth reacted:

"There is a rare and beautiful kind of loyalty in a friend who values a three-hour phone call more than the news of a life-changing windfall. The fact that he sent those millions quietly suggests he isn't just sharing his success as he’s ensuring that his wealth doesn't create a distance in the connection you already had."

Kenny said:

"I have a friend like that wey be say if she chop 10M, she go give me 1M without asking even though she get plenty things wey she need money for. I just pray I can always repay her good deeds. Most people just de carry deàd weights as friends that why it's hard for them to believe."

Abiodun added:

"Real gees dey I have only 3 frds and we dey do Normal for each other. If you have one that you can call at anytime sey you need funds, hold your squad very well."

