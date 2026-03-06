Pastor Philip Olubakin said his wife had never washed his clothes throughout their marriage

He explained that he preferred using laundry services so his wife could focus on personal growth

He also emphasised financial independence in marriage, citing a moment his wife lent him one million naira

Nigerian cleric Philip Olubakin has stirred reactions on social media after revealing that his wife has never washed his clothes throughout their marriage.

The pastor made the statement while preaching to members of his church. He explained that he deliberately avoids placing domestic burdens on his wife so she can focus on her personal growth and career.

According to him, he has not washed his clothes himself for many years because he prefers to send them to a laundry service.

“I can’t remember when last I washed my clothes. By the time I entered law school, I was giving my clothes for laundry. I’ve not washed my clothes for over 12 years. My wife has not washed my clothes, ever,” he said.

Olubakin added that he intentionally avoids limiting his wife to household duties, saying he believes her abilities and intelligence should be used for greater purposes beyond domestic chores.

He explained that instead of expecting his wife to cook or manage all household responsibilities, he sometimes chooses to eat outside.

Pastor Philip Olubakin speaks about his marriage

The pastor also spoke about financial independence in marriage, stating that he values having a partner who is financially capable and supportive.

He recounted an incident where he needed money to give as a donation and his wife was able to lend him one million naira immediately.

According to him, this kind of financial independence is what he considers a “kingdom marriage,” where both partners have their own lives and resources.

"We went to see a great man of God in the hospital and I wanted to sow a seed before he dies. I didn't have cash with me. 'Sweetheart, can you borrow me a million?' My wife borrowed me a million, right there. I want to have a wife that can borrow me one million. That's a kingdom marriage. That means she has her life going."

He added:

"Even me, I want to be borrowing money from my wife and not be paying it back. I want to be able to borrow, say, 'Sweetheart, 2 million,' '1 million,' and not pay it back. That's a wife. A wife that is boxed up. Not a wife that is collecting transport, transport, transport."

Olubakin further advised women to build their own financial stability, warning that total dependence on a partner can lead to unhealthy relationships.

