A viral video showed the disturbing condition of an apartment after a family of seven vacated the property

The woman inspecting the house expressed disbelief over the dirt, debris and unsanitary toilet conditions left behind

The clip sparked strong reactions online, with many condemning the tenants’ treatment of the property

A disturbing video showing the condition of an apartment after tenants vacated the property has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

In the viral clip, a woman believed to be inspecting the apartment expressed disbelief as she filmed the interior of the apartment.

The disturbing state of an apartment after its tenant moved out. Photo credit: @joybea_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As seen in the 56-second video, the apartment appeared littered with dirt, debris, and household toilet waste.

According to the lady inspecting the house, the apartment was previously occupied by a family of 7 (the husband, wife, and five grown-up children).

The lady said:

"A lady, a woman with a husband, with five children—not kids oh, adults! They just moved out from here yesterday. They have never swept their house, imagine."

The lady also disclosed that the household had a pastoral identity too.

The dilapidated state of a house in Nigeria. Photo credit: @joybea_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She added:

"This is where a full grown-up woman is living, her family, and she's a pastor. Look at how she damaged someone's property."

What also baffled her was the condition the former tenants had left the apartment's toilets in. The toilets were met with extremely unsanitary conditions.

She said:

"Just look at the environment, just look at the paints and everything. Not just that, I'm heading to the toilet."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to unsanitary conditions tenants left apartment

Social media users reacted strongly after the clip surfaced online. Some of the comments are below.

Double Love wrote:

"I moved out from my apartment with 3 kids and the landlord called to tell me thank you and refunded me my caution."

it's Abigail commented:

"The night I packed out from my old place I washed the toilet with hypo everywhere was sparking."

Normal is boring wrote:

"I moved out from an apartment and i pay period to sweep and patch the whole i created when fixing kitchen cabinets."

isoken said:

"Na lie na goats dey stay there nor whine us."

Chomzyblaq commented:

"God forbid me nor fit rent this house again if I see the settings oo."

Faithful stated:

"When I park out of my former house, I sweep and mop clean kitchen before I park."

Meshachaugustine30 said:

"Treat peoples properties like yours so that God in his infinite mercy may give you yours."

Zaddy commented:

"Fear some tenants dey are evil .. I be tanent ooo but if I pass one off my neighbour door Omo I der run."

Becky stated:

"Maybe landlord do them wickedness...i don dey look for wetin to do my landlord when i leave this house next year but i won't embarrass myself by leaving the house dirty."

