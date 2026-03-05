A group of dispatch riders stormed a school in Calabar to celebrate their colleague who had just graduated from school

In a video, they all arrived in their delivery bikes and when they got to the school's premises, they hugged the graduate

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming display of brotherhood was witnessed in Calabar when a group of dispatch riders arrived at a school to celebrate one of their own who had just graduated.

The riders, arriving en masse on their delivery bikes, showered the graduate with hugs, showing an amazing display of solidarity and support.

Dispatch riders celebrate their colleague who signed out of university. Photo credit: @Ruthie_collection0/TikTok.

Dispatch riders support colleague who graduated

The scene was captured on video and shared on TikTok, where it quickly garnered widespread attention.

Ruthie_collection0, the user who shared the video, praised the dispatch riders for exemplifying the true meaning of brotherhood.

She praised the riders' efforts to celebrate their colleague's achievement, noting that their actions showed genuine support and community.

The video's caption read:

"Dispatch riders in Calabar pulled up for their colleague's sign-out today. System supports 100%. Brotherhood at its peak. Today in Calabar, dispatch riders showed us what real brotherhood looks like. They came out in full force to celebrate one of their own on his sign-out. No competition, just pure support. This is the kind of love we need more of!!"

Dispatch riders arrived at a school to rejoice with their colleague who signed out of university. Photo credit: @Thianchai sitthikongsak/ Getty Images.

Reactions as dispatch riders celebrate graduate

TikTok users who viewed the video were moved by the display of affection and solidarity, with many taking to the comments section to express their admiration for the dispatch riders.

@legit_Tilani said:

"Who noticed that everyone that knows the guy has to say he is very humble,that will take him farr."

@NESSA HAIR PLACE |CALABAR said:

"There are Dey reason businesses move smoothly delivering safely to our customers in the city of calabar congratulations Daniel."

@CROWN OF TIKTOK said:

"In Nigeria, if not for the love we the citizens have for each other, frustrations from the government for don kill us."

@skidofromthe6ix said:

"Dear God may I be surrounded by people who genuinely love me and are genuinely happy to always have me around."

@Faithfaith reacted:

"So na here this man carry my package go but he said his machine broke down."

@CAKES AND TREATS IN ABUJA reacted:

"If you are seeing this on a Thursday early morning God will bless us both. This is the sweetest thing I’ve seen this week honestly."

@Bufa reacted:

"Very humbled soul he is congratulations he has delivered something for me when I visited Calabar during December for their carnival celebration the guy is cool and calm."

@DsPlus added:

"When one brother is happy all brothers are happy congratulations to him."

See the post below:

