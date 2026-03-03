A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after using her school fees and life savings to set up a business

In a video, she expressed sadness as she begged for customers to patronise her so she could recover her investment

Social media users who came across her emotional post on TikTok stormed the comments section to wish her good luck

A Nigerian lady has appealed for support after investing her school fees and life savings into a roadside noodle stand.

The young student, who has taken to social media to plead for customers, risked everything to start her business and is now counting on the public's patronage to benefit from her venture.

Female student constructs noodle stand

Shared by @desire on TikTok, the emotional appeal has garnered lots of goodwill messages and encouragement from users who stumbled upon her post.

In a video, she expressed her desperation, emphasising the gravity of her situation if she fails to attract customers.

With her education and savings on the line, the stakes are high, and she is banking on people's support and patronage to prevent her from dropping out.

Her heartfelt plea has touched many, sparking loads of supportive comments and well-wishes from concerned citizens.

She captioned the post:

"Me after using my school fees and life savings to set up this business and realising I'm cooked if I do not get customers. Please come and patronise me o make I no drop out."

Reactions as female student cries for help

TikTok users shared emotional reactions in the comments section.

@work from home mama reacted:

"Hmmmm. and you went and opened in the middle of amadioha forest? ok."

@ISREALITE said:

"You fit bring 2 imdomie with 2 egg come Lagos first thing tomorrow morning."

@Berlin Snow reacted:

"I would love to patronize you but i don't actually know the location but I'm in Speed FM junction before Auchi bypass, I will follow you now."

@amar-leey said:

"You guys can always order online from her, it’s not easy to get a busy place."

@drolumighty23 commented:

"That street looks very quiet. Are you sure there are enough people on that street that can give you the kind of sales you desire?"

@Onyx Vogue said:

"You can actually do an offline marketing go into the school talk to as many students u can exchange contacts with them u can every morning send a reminder messages to them via WhatsApp and give them an assurance of how quick the noodles will be made or even delivered to them I hope this will help out."

@chioma reacted:

"I love what you're doing. God will push people to patronize youjust look for a busy spot at a junction you can even stay beside all those akara sellers so that if someone is buying akara you go talk style let them know say noodles dey."

@Reallifegoddess said:

"Location location is important. I dislike advice without help because did she tell y’all she has not looked for a busy place or you think it’s coins that is used to rent shop or stay in a busy place girl you started already, don’t worry with time you’ll go to the location of your dreams."

@Julie Anna Rose reacted:

"Work with your course mates, those ones dat likes you. U suppose de do home delivery, from there open another business via logistics, now ur running two business, from one. Small small ur spot go boom, everybody started small."

@Idowu Toheeb added:

"With my own little wisdom I would say to you that You believed in yourself to attract customers and get sales before making the decision to start the business which God finally made successful for you. That’s a very positive sign for you to believe you can achieve more than you’ve imagined so this phase which you find yourself now is just a test to your faith in your higher self. I wish to go further but my spirit just whispered to me to stop here while you digest what I just said. I can see you bigger than your imagination gurl."

Lady begs Nigerians for patronage

