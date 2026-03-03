A Nigerian man who travelled to Australia has opened up to netizens about his reason for leaving Nigeria

In a post shared via his official account, he disclosed that he was on air for about 30 hours during the journey

Social media users who came across his post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young Nigerian man disclosed his motivation for relocating to Australia, sparking massive reactions on social media.

He posted a video via his official account that quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments from social media users.

Man flies 30 hours to Australia

The young man's decision to leave Nigeria was driven by a desire to pursue higher education, and he has finally settled in after a long journey.

Identified as @Benjyboy on TikTok, he gave an account of his long trip from Nigeria to Australia, with many netizens weighing in on his choice.

The Nigerian citizen took to the platform to share details of his journey, emphasising on the long 30-hour flight that took him to his destination.

The postgraduate student expressed relief at finally arriving at his destination, ready to embark on his PhD studies.

In his words:

"After 30 hours flight, I arrived in Australia for my PhD study."

Reactions as man pursues PhD degree in Australia

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Abayomi Ogunjimi472 said:

"May the Lord be with you. May you fulfil destiny in a grand style. May your efforts not been in vain in Jesus name."

@williamdeumani said:

"Congratulation for your new journey and good luck to you. Plesase you are going to do your phd in witch field and did you past any anglish exam for it."

@GOD'S EYE said:

"Please I want to be your friend as i will soon start applying there if God God permits please."

@Microblading In Port Harcourt said:

"Australia is no child’s play man. A huge congratulations to you. I tap."

@user5337288486981 reacted:

"I got my own PhD from tbe street. So what the big deal."

@Its_cancy asked:

"How long did it take, from application to getting your visa?"

@Ganiyat omot said:

"Congratulations dear brother, wish you blessed nd peaceful stay."

@MY _call 254 said:

"After they gave me a refusal I gave up and restragesized to another continent: but my heart still wants Australia."

@Puobeteryel said:

"Welcome to Aussie! which university and state are you? I'm in Tassie doing PhD too."

@Rose said:

"PHD study why don’t you do diploma or bachelor degree find job here in Australia then you will study PHD unless."

@Lion KingDavid added:

"How is it 30 hours sir? I spent 7 hours from Nigeria to Qatar, 14 hours from Qatar to Melbourne. where did u go to in Australia that took u 30 hours?"

