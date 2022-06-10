A young American soldier , Cheyenne Pembroke , got much love online with her videos in uniforms as she vibed and had fun

, , Many people who were in the comment section wondered how someone could be so beautiful and be in the army

In one of her clips, Cheyenne jumped on one of the trending TikTok challenges that drew more lovely comments

A female American soldier known as Cheyenne Pembroke on TikTok has in two separate videos shown that being in the force does not mean a lack of fun.

The first clip has her making a TikTok video in the office while in her military uniform. While she was at it, a male colleague passed behind her.

The beautiful soldier was praised on social media. Photo source: TikTok/@cococheyy

Source: UGC

Beautiful lady in military uniform

In another, she attempted to join a popular TikTok dance challenge with beats that sounded like someone coughing.

Many people who took to her comment section adored her beauty as some thanked her for the selfless service she gives to America.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user dawg2 said:

"thanks for your service beautiful."

user3390807992905 said:

"God bless you for ur service."

Reg Pulfer said:

"Thank you for standing on the wall."

Aranzard said:

"The Queen is at it again keep, that beautiful smile up boo because it’s so contagious!"

Shadyshainarae said:

"I so much love you this queen commander."

Ant said:

"U look good in that uniform."

Barry said:

"Please go and give thanks to your mummy who give birth to you beautiful queen."

Gabriel Peter Anyebe joked:

"Please stop looking so attractive, I'm trying to stop liking you."

Another soldier danced in the office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young beautiful lady serving in the US Army vibed hard to Jhacari's Come Over in a viral clip.

In a video, the lady came close to her camera in the presence of her colleagues who were seated as she made leg, hand and waist moves.

She had great fun dancing in the office despite the fact that people were around her. Many who reacted to her video said she is in the best unit.

Source: Legit.ng