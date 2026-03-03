A Nigerian lady reacted to the death of biker Kola Onifoto after his tragic passing in an accident

She spoke about their brief encounter and explained everything they discussed when they met

The lady mentioned what the biker said about his father, his former job, and several other things

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to mourn the death of biker Kola Onifoto, who reportedly died in a road accident.

The young lady mentioned that she screamed immediately when she saw him on 14 February, a few days ago, and shared the emotional things the biker told her.

A lady recalls her last meeting with biker Kola Onifoto before his tragic accident. Photo Source: Facebook/Princess Azaeze Onyeneke, Twitter/OniFoto32

Source: Facebook

Lady recalls meeting Kola Onifoto

The young lady took to her Facebook page to recount their encounter following his death, as she also spoke about his behaviour while labelling him a selfless individual.

According to her post, she explained that after she screamed upon seeing him, he told her some things about his dad and his job.

She said he told her that he had already left his Uber job to take a salary-based job that would help him take care of his father.

Princess Azaeze Onyeneke wrote:

"Feb 14th, last month. On my birthday, as I passed through Ikeja under bridge, someone pulled me back.

"It was Kola. I screamed and asked you what you were doing with a camera and uniform. You said, 'Babe abeg, I don leave Uber and the wahala, I don collect salary job make I fit get steady income care for my popsy.

"You even said the new house you just rented (bought all the appliances and gadgets from me) was close to popsy’s side as he needs you more now that he is blind.

"That was even how I knew your second account was down. I then told you of the robbery and how I wanted to go get a new phone. I still reminded you how 'that your bike dey vex me but e dey vex Racheal pass.' You just laughed, asked about my family, and you went with me to the place and left as you got a call that your teammates were waiting for you. This is who you are, Kola, selfless!

"Last week when you asked on my post how I got my account back, I didn’t know that was it."

Lady opens up about last meeting with Kola Onifoto. Photo Source: Facebook/Princess Azaeze Onyeneke, Twitter/OniFoto32

Source: Facebook

Following his death, she spoke about his dad, asking who will care for him now that Kola Onifoto is no more.

She continued:

"Arhhhhh, the daddy you moved close to! The daddy you took a salary job for, who will care for him, Kola?"

"Kola, when we had those fights on the timeline when you didn’t want me to fight someone because they are your friend too, that is how loyal you are. All the toughness no reach mind. A soldier always. I do not want to imagine the pain your father is going through right now."

Reactions as lady mourns Kola Onifoto

Ayobami shared:

"Maybe the snake the father was sensing in his room might be spirit of death he was sensing but he didn’t know."

Claudia stressed:.

"That snake was not a physical one papa was sensing because tell me how a blind man can say that. Rest easy Kola Onifoto. I AM SHATTERED!"

David: noted:

"Something we enjoy doing might lead to another’s end. Kola wasn’t experienced enough for a long trip,he mentioned in his video that he fell twice while setting out. Some things feel destined, but others can be avoided. He was a promising young man with potential. God knows best. I hope his dad heals quickly; he didn’t know his son was traveling by bike. Rest in peace, Kola. So sad."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Kola Onifoto’s mum had warned him to be careful before his fatal crash. She messaged him, asking if he was okay and reminding him to stay safe. Kola replied that he heard her. Sadly, he died on his solo trip outside Lagos.

Man shares WhatsApp chat with Kola Onifoto

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man mourned Kola Onifoto after he died in a road accident. He shared screenshots of their last WhatsApp chats and talked about their relationship.

He said they were not very close but Kola helped him get jobs. They had also talked about another job Kola wanted him to do.

Source: Legit.ng