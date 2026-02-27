A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his studies at the University of Ibadan despite experiencing delay

He announced his graduation from the department of electrical and electronics engineering as he appreciated his coursemates who stood by him

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Olusola Adekunle Joshua, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Olusola shared that he bagged a degree in electrical and electronics engineering.

UI student bags engineering degree amid delay

On his Facebook page, Engr. Olusola Adekunle Joshua appreciated his coursemates who stood by him when he was sick.

He shared how the sickness delayed him and made them graduate before he did, as he expressed joy over his eventual graduation.

His Facebook post read:

"Dear Amazing brothers and sisters, I honestly don’t even know where to start from… but I just want to say thank you from the depth of my heart.

"When life tested me with sickness and I had to stay back while you all moved ahead, you never left me behind in spirit. Your prayers, calls, visits, messages, and constant encouragement gave me strength when I felt weak and hope when I felt lost.

"Watching you graduate before me was not easy, but instead of making me feel forgotten, you made me feel loved, remembered, and motivated. You reminded me that I was not alone in this journey.

"I may have been delayed, but because of your support, I was never defeated. Today, I stand strong and grateful — not just because I made it, but because I had people like you walking with me through the hardest part of my life.

"Thank you for your prayers. Thank you for your love. Thank you for not giving up on me. I will never forget what you did for me. You are more than coursemates to me — you are family

"May God bless and reward every one of you for standing by me when I needed it most. I love and appreciate you all deeply."

Netizens celebrate UI engineering graduate

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat.

