A Nigerian lady has celebrated excitedly with her followers on social media after God finally answered her prayers

In an emotional tweet, the lady disclosed that she had been longing for the fruit of the womb for about ten years

However, God blessed her with a child after years of waiting and she proudly flaunted her baby bump for everyone to see

A Nigerian lady's decade-long wait for a child finally came to an end, and she couldn't help but share her joy with the world.

The lady's emotional journey, which was quite challenging as she longed deeply for a child, touched many on social media.

Lady announces birth of her first child after ten years. Photo credit: @Ujumine2/X.

Lady welcomes child after 10 years

The post, shared by @Ujumine2 on X, revealed the lady's overwhelming gratitude and joy as she announced the arrival of her baby.

A photo of her baby bump accompanied the announcement, and netizens couldn't help but rejoice with her.

In her caption, she expressed great happiness and thankfulness to God for finally blessing her with a child.

She said:

"God has answered me after ten years of trying I'm grateful. The light of God has shone in my home."

Reactions as lady welcomes child after 10 years

The news sparked congratulatory messages and well-wishes from Nigerians, friends, family, and even strangers who had been following her story.

Obieke said:

"Congratulation dear. May God provide what is needed to take care of your new bundle of joy."

Rev Vitus said:

"Congratulations. There's nothing Jesus Christ can't do for you. All you need is to believe."

Oyedij said:

"God keep you, the baby and the family. This is first of many and it will not be long anymore."

Frank TC said:

"Congratulations. But nna eh. You knackk your husband wetin no good o. 10 years. Ebebeletukpanchaye. God is the greatest."

Stevo said:

"Congratulations and safe delivery. Many more Children in years ahead. Cheers."

Ligsom said:

"Amen! But, Don't announce before you safely arrive. They can't destroy what they don't know. That's for next time."

SugarUgo said:

"Wow Congratulations and more blessings in your home."

Chinaza Dora said:

"Congratulations. Thank God for the great thing He has done."

Phono mobile said:

"This is pure grace and divine timing. Ten years of faith, prayers, and perseverance have turned into laughter and new life. Your home is filled with light now, and this blessing will bring peace, joy, and favor beyond words. Congratulations on a safe pregnancy and childbirth in advance, God has truly done this one."

Patricia added:

"Sister God is always on time. He's never too late never. Let us remember Hannah went and prayed to god god opened her womb, and she had a son named samuel. Let us remember that samuel was a great prophet. He's the one that anointed david God has a work for your child. Samuel also anointed david and prayed for the holy spirit to be upon him. And he was with him until he passed on to go to be with the lord. God has a calling for you. And for your child and for your family, I say, shalom to you, my dear. It is a blessing, a jewish blessing grok look up the full meaning it's a big blessing. I pray for you and I pray for the finances. And for all things, for your health, be happy. Be happy, may joy and gladness be yours. My dear, I take a huge spiritual spoon and stir up the joy of the lord and command it to come forward for the joy of the lord. Is your strength much love in jesus."

Source: Legit.ng