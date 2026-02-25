A Nigerian lady has shared a video of the letter and cash gift she received from a close friend after losing her mother

In the now-viral post on TikTok, the lady displayed the inscription on the envelope, leaving social media users in stitches

While many netizens found the short write-up hilarious, others had different reactions in the comments section of the post

A grieving lady's mood was momentarily lifted when she received an unexpected gesture from a close friend.

The friend's thoughtful gift, accompanied by a heartfelt letter, brought a mix of emotions, including laughter, as the lady shared the moment on social media.

Grieving lady shares funny message from friend

The post, shared by @gifted on TikTok, quickly gained attention, with many drawn to the unusual yet sincere message accompanying the cash gift.

In the letter, the friend acknowledged the lady's pain, urging her to stay strong despite feeling overwhelmed by her loss.

She used the words of a trending sound 'you will feel it like you want to die, but you will not die', to convey her condolences.

Reactions to the post were diverse, with some finding humour in the friend's words, while others offered more sympathetic responses.

Reactions as grieving lady shares experience with friend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@JENNI| MOBILE VIDEOGRAPHER said:

"I told my friend who had lost her dad few weeks after her dad died nd mine died few months before hers “welcome to the fatherless club” she burst laugh cry."

@bubarious said:

"This is actually kinda wholesome, I usually don’t know what to give a grieving friend, my mind just goes blank. This is pretty thoughtful in a way."

@Charles Clover said:

"Mine said the rice sweet die & ate 3 portions, I couldn’t even cry dem go video me another gave me a full welcome ceremony to fatherless children."

@Nail tech in Shasha Akowonjo wrote:

"My friend asked me to pay induction fee to the motherless children club because her mom died a year before mine after sorting everything out at the hospital because my brother and I were moving like zombies."

@Daniel Desire said:

"My BFF lost her dad I consoled her cried with her and everything on her dad's wake keep I lost my dad and I was crying she was like she understands my pain I said NO you don't she was like so we're both fatherless now and the other one told us welcome to the less hood, cause she lost hers since primary school."

@Femi said:

"The day my best friend mom died so I was one of the people that went to console them when I enter my friend room wo I no fit hold my laugh cuz the werey mouth no good."

@marvelstoresenterprises added:

"Hey stranger you would be fine lost mine last month and friends were so supportive manage you will feel it but you will not die."

