Tosin Olugbenga announced he was switching from software engineering to financial engineering over AI job concerns

He argued that artificial intelligence threatened both skilled and unskilled professionals in the tech industry

His comments sparked debate online, with many disagreeing over AI’s impact on tech and finance careers

A popular Nigerian tech enthusiast, Tosin Olugbenga, has sparked conversations online after announcing his decision to switch career paths from software engineering to financial engineering.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Olugbenga explained that his decision was influenced by a future he said he saw of artificial intelligence (AI) significantly reshaping the technology job market in the coming years.

A Nigerian Tech enthusiast switches careers over the future he claims to have seen concerning AI. Photo credit: tosinolugbenga/X

Source: Twitter

Tech enthusiast comments on future of AI

In his post, he advised professionals in the tech industry to expand their expertise rather than remain confined to a single skill set in tech.

In his words:

"If you like, die on the hill on being a “developer” or “designer” and every tech, don’t pivot quickly.

Or rather expand your scope of expertise.

I saw the future, reason I enrolled in an MSc Financial Engineering program.

After I will get CFA and become a Finance Bro.

It was a good ride as a tech bro."

Responding to another post that claimed that AI would not replace workers who know how to use AI tools, Olugbenga disagreed.

He argued that both skilled and unskilled professionals face increasing job uncertainty as automation advances.

Tosin Olugbenga announces he is switching careers over AI job concerns. Photo credit: tosinolugbenga/X

Source: Twitter

He reacted:

“AI will not take the job of those who knows how to use AI.

I laugh in Claude code.

Whether you know or you don’t know how to use AI, you work or job is under threat daily.

If you like be up to date with everything AI coming out daily, you will still not be spared.

Anyone can be replaced anytime."

Reactions to tech enthusiast comment on AI

His comments have triggered debate among tech professionals and social media users. Some of the comments are below.

@onahkenneth commented:

"And by your estimation AI won't be a better Financial or Quant Engineer than you given the massive amount of financial data it has ingested? Financial professionals are even more at risk than tech bro."

@jidderejnr wrote:

"Even finance can be automated. The only speciality safe at the moment is construction."

@FaloreSteven commented:

"Well, I disagree with you. The global software market is projected to exceed $1 trillion+ this decade. AI didn’t shrink tech. It expanded it. Pivot if you want. But tech isn’t a dying industry. Software development remains one of the most in-demand skills globally."

@PromiseOOmos said:

"Everyone is at risk sir. Except the Plumbers and Masons, Rig workers and Construction Engineers.

Reason why I'm enrolling for an MEP Training to master MEP in Construction.

Thank God my Mechanical Certificate is good."

Lady shares experience writing final-year project

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, while she was writing her final-year school project, said the whole thing is proving very difficult for her even with the help of AI.

The lady came on TikTok to share her experience, noting that she is using AI to help herself with the research work needed.

However, she said wondered how people managed to write projects before the age of AI.

Source: Legit.ng