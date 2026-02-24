Some University of Ibadan first-class students have celebrated completing their studies at the prestigious institution

They opened up about how many times they wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) before gaining admission

Legit.ng has compiled the inspiring stories of four University of Ibadan graduates who excelled in their academic feats

The results of 2025 graduates from the University of Ibadan trended on social media, as brilliant students shared how they bagged a first-class from the institution.

Among these first-class students were some who had difficult academic journeys before gaining admission.

4 UI graduates who bagged first class share their UTME experience. Photo: Facebook/Oyeleke Tunji Equity, Fatihat Abdulazeez, X/adebare_adeoti

Source: UGC

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the inspiring stories of four UI law graduates who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) multiple times before gaining admission.

1. UI law graduate wrote UTME 4 times

A young man, Saleem Oyeleke, who was once called a dullard, celebrated completing his studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law.

He shared his academic struggle, including how he went to primary school twice and wrote UTME four times before gaining admission.

Part of his Facebook post read:

"Getting to study law didn’t come easily; I wrote UTME four consecutive times before God made the last one (2019) a success. Upon resumption, fears and uneasiness set in. I could not easily find my bearings. Everything looked gloomy. But whenever I remembered where I was coming from, I gripped my girdle and stayed focused on my dream."

2. UI political science graduate wrote UTME 5 times

Asiwaju Adebare Adeoti, a political science student, graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style, and shared his achievements.

The student at the University of Ibadan (UI) has bagged a first-class honours degree and emerged as the best graduating student of his department.

The fresh graduate recounted how he struggled to gain admission into the university and disclosed that he stayed at home for six years.

He also wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times and had his O'Level examinations four times.

UI graduates who wrote UTME multiple times bag first class

Source: Twitter

3. UI law graduate wrote UTME twice

Fatihat Abdul Azeez, a University of Ibadan fresh graduate, has celebrated bagging a first-class law degree.

In a Facebook post, she revealed that she sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice and was even denied admission the first time, despite having a score of 291.

She recounted how she transferred to law in her second year at the university, noting that studying law at UI was intense.

4. UI agric graduate shares UTME journey

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), Bolaji Olatinwo, shared how he had to take UTME again after scoring of 36 out of 100 in his first Post-UTME exam years ago.

The individual, @olasb24, took to his page to speak about his academic achievement after a viral post encouraged individuals to brag about their academic accomplishments.

He said:

"Today, as UI released my final year results, I graduated with First Class Honours."

When he mentioned that he graduated with a first class from the university, despite having a score of 36 out of 100 in his first post-UTME exam, many were impressed and took to the comment section to celebrate with him.

Second-class upper law graduate shares experience

In a related story, a young graduate has celebrated completing his law studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law.

The man shared what the experience taught him and how he planned to apply his knowledge in the future, sparking reactions.

His story triggered reactions on Facebook, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat.

Source: Legit.ng