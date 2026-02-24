Six LAUTECH Nursing Students in Final Year Die After Tragic Road Accident
- Six final-year nursing students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) have been confirmed dead in a tragic road crash
- The accident occurred as the students travelled to Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to sit for their final examinations
- Among the victims was a student said to be heavily pregnant, deepening the sorrow felt across the university community
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Reports confirm that no fewer than six final-year nursing students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) have lost their lives in a tragic road crash.
The students, all in their 500-level year of the Open and Distance Learning Bachelor of Nursing Science programme, were travelling to Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to sit for their final examinations when the accident occurred.
Pregnant student among victims
According to Guardian Nigeria, among the deceased was a student said to be heavily pregnant at the time of the crash. Their bodies have since been deposited in a mortuary, where they await autopsy and further directives from authorities.
The sombre reality of their demise has cast a heavy pall over the LAUTECH community and beyond. Classmates who had expected to reunite with them in examination halls are now grappling with shock and disbelief.
Victims were working nurses
According to reports, the victims were until their deaths working nurses. They had been combining hospital duties with academic pursuits, balancing careers, family responsibilities and the demanding requirements of professional training.
As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been issued by the management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology regarding the exact circumstances of the accident.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.