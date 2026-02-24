Six final-year nursing students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) have been confirmed dead in a tragic road crash

Reports confirm that no fewer than six final-year nursing students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) have lost their lives in a tragic road crash.

The students, all in their 500-level year of the Open and Distance Learning Bachelor of Nursing Science programme, were travelling to Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to sit for their final examinations when the accident occurred.

Pregnant student among victims

According to Guardian Nigeria, among the deceased was a student said to be heavily pregnant at the time of the crash. Their bodies have since been deposited in a mortuary, where they await autopsy and further directives from authorities.

The sombre reality of their demise has cast a heavy pall over the LAUTECH community and beyond. Classmates who had expected to reunite with them in examination halls are now grappling with shock and disbelief.

Victims were working nurses

According to reports, the victims were until their deaths working nurses. They had been combining hospital duties with academic pursuits, balancing careers, family responsibilities and the demanding requirements of professional training.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been issued by the management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology regarding the exact circumstances of the accident.

