A Nigerian man has cautioned netizens using a painful story of a family of five who faced a visa renewal setback due to dishonesty

According to him, the family's attempt to hide financial information led to their visa being cancelled, and they were asked to leave the UK

While sharing the story, he emphasised on the dangers of withholding information and the need for accuracy in visa applications

A family of five has reportedly been faulted by the UK immigration, and they now face immediate deportation to their home country.

It was gathered that their visa renewal application was rejected due to alleged discrepancies in their submission.

Family of 5 reportedly deported from UK

The family, originally from Africa, had been living in the UK for two years before their application was denied.

Felix TV, who shared the story on TikTok, emphasised the dangers of withholding information when dealing with immigration authorities.

According to him, the family's decision to hide certain financial details led to their downfall and deportation.

The wife, a nurse, and her husband, a skilled carpenter, had been working in the UK and earning a good income.

However, when it came time to renew their visa, they were faced with a hefty fee of over £10,000.

The wife was reportedly unhappy with the cost and sought ways to reduce it, including applying for a fee waiver.

Despite being advised that their application was unlikely to succeed, the family reportedly went ahead and submitted their application, omitting certain financial information.

The Home Office, however, was not fooled and requested additional information, which the family failed to provide. As a result, their application was denied, and their visa was cancelled.

The man narrated:

"There's a family of 5, an African family, who just had their visa renewed, and they've just arrived home after 2 years in the UK. So, what happened is, before you apply for your visa renewal, the Home Office asks you to provide details, alright? Make sure you do as much as possible, provide all that you know, because if you try to hide anything, it's gonna work against you. So, this family, they've been working together. The wife is actually a nurse, and the husband is more like, he's got a hand job, okay? He's got a hand work to do, which, you know, in this country, UK, if you have a hand work, it pays a lot. So, while the wife was working, the man was linked up with a company, and then he started working with them, doing carpentry and all of that, and he's very good at what he does, and he makes a whole lot of money.

"So, when it was time for them to renew their visa, they did their calculation, and they were to pay almost more than £10,000. And when the wife got... like, you know, this is the amount you need to pay, the woman was like, ah, this money is too much, oh, £10,000 for just a family of 5... you know, she started grumbling, even though her husband was earning very good. He was earning almost £60,000 in a year.

"As a nurse, maybe she was earning £2,000, 5, or I don't know how much she was earning, so the woman was like, this money is too much. Now, why will she pay this kind of amount just to renew her stay? So, she met one of her friends who told her, ah, my husband and my family, we've just been given a fee waiver by the Home Office because my husband is not capable, he's got disability and all of that. And the woman was like, do you mean it? So, but the woman told her, she said, yours might not be possible because both of you are working, your husband is well and sound, you are well and sound, so there is no way the Home Office might approve your fee waiver. The woman didn't stop there, she asked other people, you know, try to see how it could be possible for her. She still went ahead to apply for that fee waiver, submitted some of her documents, hid some of them, especially the one they were using to make transactions with other people, which had lots of money. She didn't submit that one. So, when they... when Home Office got her application, and you know the Home Office has connection to everything, they can see it just like they are seeing you, even though you are wearing a shirt, but they are seeing everything about you. You know these guys are crazy.

"So, Home Office called them, saying there is still something that is missing, there is still one of your bank accounts which you haven't included in this application. And the woman was like, eh... you know, giving excuses. But at the end, Home Office went ahead to deny them that application and also ensure that their visa is cancelled. Why? Because they were trying to be fraudulent. The woman applied, lying that her husband is not capable, her husband is sick, but when they checked the other account, there was lots of money in that particular account. So, please, before you do any of your applications, it doesn't matter, submit your documents. If you are being called upon, if the Home Office calls you, you can always write, you can always explain yourself. Oh, this is why, this is like this, this is why.

"And especially if you have an account where you send large amounts of money, you should be able to explain. Oh, I'm sending this money from my main account, from my salary account to my savings account. You should be able to explain basic things. But because of greed, this woman now, they have lost it, and they've been asked to leave the country. It's quite unfortunate. So, please, learn to be truthful."

Reactions as family of 5 gets deported

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Aderemi said:

"People don’t have to compare their needs with others. Be transparent in any claim. Keep documents to prove your claim."

@Mmalehumo reacted:

"You can say african family, which country are they from?"

@aaaakkkk018 said:

"Best to involve a solicitor to help."

@Mac added:

"Honesty is always good. People should learn to be honest always."

