A Nigerian man alleged he endured 36 hours in chains during a deportation flight from the United States to Nigeria

He claimed deportees, including elderly men and women, were handcuffed, leg-cuffed and chained throughout the multi-stop journey to Nigeria

Despite describing the experience as harsh, he expressed gratitude for reuniting with his family after returning home safely

A Nigerian man has shared his experience after being deported from the United States, detailing what he described as harsh conditions during the deportation flight.

The man, identified on Instagram as @ayomifull_, had earlier reported that he spent 10 months in detention under the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) before being returned to Nigeria.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram page, he recounted the journey back home, alleging that he endured a minimum of 36 consecutive hours in restraints.

According to him, he was handcuffed, leg-cuffed, and chained around the waist throughout the flight, which made multiple stops before reaching Nigeria.

“We spent 36 solid hours minimum chained on the flight and we couldn’t even stand to stretch,” he wrote.

Man shares his experience on deportation

He further alleged that he was forced to eat while restrained and had to use the restroom under the same conditions.

He said:

"Our plane made 5 stops with Nigeria being the last but we flew over Nigeria at least 6 times. Saying the flight path was crazy is an understatement."

Explaining the use of restraints, he said air marshals and security personnel told deportees the cuffs could not be removed because they were still considered to be on US soil while aboard the aircraft, despite leaving US airspace.

He also alleged that elderly men and women were subjected to the same treatment. He expressed gratitude for returning home safely, adding that his wife and family were relieved following his return after months in detention.

In his words:

"We had elderly men and even women who were subject to this despicable treatment. Trust me I don’t consider my deportation as something negative. What was negative was my experience with lCE fighting my case and the treatment myself and other detainees received."

