Sylvester Agose graduated from Lagos State University with First Class Honours in Aerospace Engineering after five years of studying

Beyond his degree, Agose founded the LASU Space Club and led student initiatives that earned regional recognition

For his final-year project, Agose researched spacecraft structures using locally sourced materials, working on a CubeSat qualification model

Sylvester Agose has graduated from Lagos State University (LASU) with First Class Honours in Aerospace Engineering, achieving a grade point average of 4.50 out of 5.0 after five years of study at the institution's Epe campus.

Sharing his journey on LinkedIn in August 2026, Agose reflected on a university experience that stretched far beyond lecture halls and examinations, describing the years as deeply formative on multiple levels.

A ASU engineering student bags first class, shares achievements on campus. Photo: Sylvester Agose

Source: UGC

Founding a space community at LASU

One of Agose's most notable contributions during his time at the university was founding and leading Space Clubs LASU, a student-driven community built around space science and engineering.

He also served in student leadership through the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) LASU Student Chapter, which went on to earn recognition as a Regional Outstanding Student Chapter under his involvement.

Faith and service formed another pillar of his undergraduate years. He was active within the Nigerian Federation of Catholic Students (NFCS) at the LASU Epe chapter, describing that involvement as central to shaping his character and sense of community.

CubeSat research and frugal space engineering

For his final-year project, Agose turned his attention to a subject with significant implications for Nigeria's growing interest in space technology. He researched spacecraft structures and locally sourced materials, working on a CubeSat qualification model and exploring what affordable, home-grown space engineering could look like within the Nigerian context.

Beyond his research, he participated in conferences, hackathons, mentorship programmes, and internships throughout the five years, accumulating a range of experiences that he says shaped his perspective on leadership and resilience.

He wrote:

"I spoke at conferences, participated in hackathons, built projects, organised programmes, mentored younger students, interned, wrote, failed, started again and met people who changed the direction of my life."

Agose credited his family, lecturers, mentors, and peers for their roles in his journey, while also expressing gratitude to God for what he described as the grace to reach this point.

His LinkedIn post closes with a message that captures both the pride of achievement and the awareness that greater work lies ahead:

"One chapter has come to an end. The work is only beginning."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng