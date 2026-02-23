A Nigerian man returned from the United Kingdom after spending just 18 months abroad and being away from his family

A viral video showed how his family welcomed him, including his, wife, children, in-laws and other family friends who were present

The video went viral and grabbed people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome the man and congratulate his wife

A Nigerian man’s family was overjoyed as he returned from the United Kingdom to reunite with them.

The man's wife, who shared the video on her TikTok page, showed how her children and family welcomed her husband back home.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man returns to UK after 18 months

In a TikTok video by @kirablisskiddies1, the woman said she had kept his return a secret from her family.

She also shared how she was able to manage being in a distant marriage for one year and six months, while her husband was abroad.

According to her, her family members were surprised that she kept his return a secret from them.

Her video was captioned:

"How I surprise my kids, siblings and friends. No one knew my husband was coming to Nigeria from the UK. I asked Kendrick to go and teach Kira how to open the gate. Kendrick ran back. Kendrick only knew his daddy on video call.

“Distance marriage is not for the weak heart. 1 year and 6 months was like 10 years. Always on calls, chat, video calls.

“Kira has always been a daddy’s girl, see the joy in her. Na my papa be this. When my sister in law came to Nigeria first. Kira came to me, mummy I want my daddy. Tears roll down. She never knew I got a surprise for her and her brother.

“My sisters and friends I got them…So you fit keep this kind thing… I really surprised them. See my twin sister so happy.

She added:

"It’s keeps getting better, soon God will perfect all he has started."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian man's return from UK

@Maris Fred said:

"Father let me see my husband like this oh lord."

@DealsbyCourage said:

"my own don pass two years."

@Benin Baker/Chef(Egor) said:

"Abeg keep dat camera well oh."

@silviagoldbillion said:

"congratulations mummy k2, God wen do ur own go do my own ooo."

@mummylight said:

"1 year and 6 months I miss my baby boy."

@Kiddies vendor in Benin city said:

"beautiful to watch. congratulations sis."

