A Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing her experience with a man who had shown interest in being with her.

Her decision to reject his romantic interest led to an unexpected reaction from him, and she shared their chat online.

Lady displays chat with man who got angry about being rejected.

Man shows lady his account balance

The story was shared by @purpleeee on social media, where she revealed the man's unusual response to her rejection.

Apparently, the man had become agitated and disappointed after being turned down, resorting to showing off his wealth in an attempt to sway her decision.

According to the chat screenshots, the man's mood quickly turned sour, with him implying that the lady was making a grave mistake by rejecting him.

He disclosed his account balance, boasting about his financial status and suggesting she was missing out on a life of luxury.

In his words:

"Madam you no chop life reach me o abi make I show you my account balance? See na. N7.5 million and you dey snub me. Tarrr go away. Carry your beauty and shift."

His words were laced with a sense of entitlement, as he told the lady to take her beauty elsewhere and leave him alone.

His account balance, which he claimed was N7.5 million, was seemingly meant to intimidate and persuade her into reconsidering her decision.

Lady shares how a man sent his account balance to her after she rejected him.

Sharing the chat online, the lady said:

"POV: You rejected a guy so he decided to show you his account balance. PH boys."

Reactions as lady shares chat with admirer

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Allure said:

"Any money wey no enter my account no concern me."

@Joe boy said:

"Some people saying untop 7.5 million, like say they even get one million for account."

@Allie Sherlock said:

"All I can say is he likes u, and am seeing some text like just 7.5m, and it may end up that some of this people saying just 7.5m, dont have 500k."

@𝓢𝓲𝓶𝓹𝓵𝔂𝓸𝓼𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓷 said:

"This shitt has happened to me before can’t remember who Omo i laughed that day ehn cause wattin concern me."

@Angel wrote:

"I feel like throwing up. I would have blocked it without responding."

@johnsondevis0 said:

"God abeg no let me broke reach that stage wey I go get 7.5m in my account and still be happy."

Marvisrichy said:

"The money no concern me abeg how your WhatsApp take be like that ? Which WhatsApp are you using pls."

@onyinyechukwu said:

"All of una when Dey call 7.5million just Abeg make una dash me 2k each Abeg i never even see 750 before."

@skels said:

"I know no say all of una rich for comment section. Naso so rich people full comment section abeg make una help my life even if na house boy i go do. Am hard working o biko."

@JOEL GLOBAL LINKS LTD commented:

"Girl wey reject me for road came to my shop to apply as a sales girl omo immediately she saw me everywhere blue."

@Lara Sahara said:

"Omo I no fit risk show any girl my account balance na setup I dey find for myself real."

@Davido4pf added:

"Most of my gender na better simpp."

