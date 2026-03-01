A young individual who is a graduate of Covenant University took to social media to speak about his secondary school results

The individual shared a screenshot showing the details of the grades he received after writing his Senior Secondary School examination

In the same post, he spoke about his time at the university and mentioned the impressive CGPA he graduated with, despite academic challenges

A graduate of Covenant University who had 8 As and 1 B in WAEC grabbed attention with his CGPA as he graduated from the university.

The young individual shared his story on his official LinkedIn page while also mentioning the year he started secondary school.

Covenant University graduate with 8 A’s flaunts CGPA. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Chukwu Uchenna

Covenant University estates WAEC result

In the viral post, Chukwu Uchenna, now a graduate of Covenant University, explained that he started secondary school at the age of 11 and was not sure how the rest of the session would go.

Several years later, in secondary school, he sat for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination organized by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and passed with flying colors.

In the post, he mentioned that he had As. A further look at the screenshot he posted shows that he had a B in one of the subjects.

Speaking about his secondary school and his WAEC result, he wrote:

"I still remember starting secondary school as a scared little 11-year-old, unsure of what the next six years would hold."

"Fast forward six years, I walked out with 8 As in WAEC, a mix of pride and disbelief at how far I had come."

After sharing his WAEC result following the examination, he proceeded to university, where he earned a degree.

A photo added below shows the exact CGPA he finished with from the university and other sensitive informations.

Covenant University graduate mentions his CGPA

Chukwu Uchenna, in his LinkedIn post, mentioned the CGPA he finished with from the university after years of studying.

He continued:

"Then came university - four years of challenges, growth, and late nights - and I graduated with a 2:1. Not a first-class, but close enough to remind me that progress is just as important as perfection."

Covenant University graduate recounts secondary school achievements. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Chukwu Uchenna

"Looking back, I realize this journey is more than grades or titles. It’s about resilience, growth, and the lessons learned along the way."

"Here’s to continuing the journey — celebrating the wins, learning from the losses, and striving for even more ahead."

