Onyema Evelyn has showcased her new body following her BBL surgery, weeks after announcing her desire to get her body surgically enhanced

The businesswoman announced plans for her surgery at the time she lamented low sales and the shutdown of her 44 Clothing brand

Social media users have since flooded her comment section with varying opinions, some of which Legit.ng gathered

Popular businesswoman Onyema Evelyn, the CEO of 44 Clothings, has shown off her new body just weeks after opening up about her decision to undergo a Brazilian Bütt Lift (BBL).

Earlier in January 2026, Evelyn had shared an emotional video online where she spoke about the struggles she faced after relocating her fashion business from Asaba to Lagos.

Onyema Evelyn flaunts new body weeks after BBL surgery announcement. Credit: evelyncute22

Source: Instagram

According to her, things did not go as planned due to poor market research, and she felt she had no choice but to shut down her clothing brand.

Amid the business setback, Evelyn also revealed that she had decided to enhance her body surgically. She admitted that choosing to undergo a BBL was not an easy decision, but changes in her body over the years and how she felt about herself pushed her to take the step.

Now, weeks after announcing her decision, the businesswoman has returned to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the results.

In one of her posts, Evelyn shared a video appreciating her friend whom she jokingly said she “copied” by doing the procedure. In her playful caption, she wrote:

“Yes I copy copy my friend 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Oya make una help me thank my friend for allowing me copy her. My friend nor vex say I copy you 😂.”

In another video, Evelyn, clearly excited about her transformation, praised her doctor for what she described as a job well done.

Dancing happily, she wrote:

“Yes I was on the big side 😍😍😍☺️but take a look at Dr Ayo’s hand on my body clear road.”

Reactions trailing BBL of 44 Clothings CEO

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from fans and critics who praised the businesswoman for the bold step, while others suggested weight loss as a better option.

freshingz_2 said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎈🎊🍾Quick recovery omalicha m Body is 🔥🔥🔥."

etinosaofficial opined:

"Oh dear. I thought it was tummy tuck. Doing lipo at this size can only be by high expertise because it's very risky. Kudos to your team 👍🏾."

dmhthebrand stated:

"The gorgeous EVELYN🔥🔥🔥🔥 you look so beautiful."

liss_girrl advised:

"It’s brave to share your journey so openly. My prayer is that anyone watching this remembers that every body is different. What works for one person can be a tragedy for another if they rush into it for the wrong reasons. Let’s choose wisdom over trends and value our safety above all else."

elderizunna_0147 wrote:

"But wait oo Evelyn last year you came out to cry about your business and relocating to Lagos, next thing na BBL , you close your business to do BBL."

Watch Evelyn's BBL body below:

