A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok disclosing her aunty's experience in the hands of her former husband

In an emotional post, she accused her aunty's former husband of being abusive to her aunt and allegedly starving her

She backed up her allegation with a video showing the physical transformation of her aunt after leaving the marriage

A Nigerian lady's emotional post about her aunt's traumatic marriage has gone viral on social media.

She narrated a harrowing story of alleged abuse and mistreatment at the hands of her aunt's former husband.

Lady posts transformation of aunt

The post, shared by @mommyzaramimi, was accompanied by a video showing the aunt's drastic transformation before and after leaving the marriage.

In the clip, there was a glaring contrast between the aunt's dull and worn-out appearance during the marriage, and her radiant glow after escaping the abusive relationship.

According to the lady, her aunt was a victim of physical and emotional abuse, forced to beg for food and endure maltreatment at the hands of her husband.

Her aunt's alleged mistreatment was so severe that she was unable to contact her family for three years, surviving on small food and struggling to care for her three children.

The aunt's situation only began to improve when she managed to secretly contact her sister, the lady's mother, using someone else's phone.

Overcome with emotion, the family sprang into action, arranging for the aunt's escape and subsequent treatment.

The lady narrated:

"My aunty in marriage Vs my aunty out of marriage. Marriage can be so draining. What God cannot do does not exist. My auntie went through hell in the hands of her husband, the man maltreated her, starve her she had to begg for food befor she could survive with her 3kids she drink carry every day for complete 3 years we did not here from her until one day she she collected someone’s phone to contact her sister my mother, we all cried that fateful day my mother ask the person to snap her picture and send to us omo the the person send this picture to us and she told us to look for away to carry our auntie before she die in the house alone without anyone knowing my mother sent transport to the woman and she brought my auntie to anambra state my mom took her to the hospital and Dey started treatment my mom did not give her sister space she feed her until my auntie became very beautiful again so we had to go for thanksgiving in the apostolic church yesterday been 22/02/26."

Reactions as lady transforms after leaving abusive marriage

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@sexyy Nana77 said:

"This thing called marriage is not for the weak. You have to be in it with one eye open."

@Josephine(OG Stitches) said:

"Marriage is of God and it's a good thing but pray that you do not marry ur enemy."

@Urbanbeauty MUA in OSUN said:

"Marriage will drain you, and most of the people that will keep advising you to stay can't even take what you are seeing there."

@Helena said:

"May be enemy not encounter bad marriage. I cry to my God everyday no be say we no Dey see men u neva enter sef red flag is glaring, I don tell my mama no body can pressure me into fire."

@Maria Kiss added:

"Omo na why e Dey fear me only relationship i wan loose my mind how marriage go come be."

See the post below:

