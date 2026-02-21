A heartbreaking post has captured how a Nigerian lady mourned the demise of her beloved father who recently passed away

She posted a video of herself sitting beside her late father's coffin with a visible look of pain and grief on her face

Massive reactions trailed the emotional post on X as social media users stormed the comments section to console her

An emotional moment was shared online as a Nigerian lady paid tribute to her late father, who recently passed away.

The emotional scene showed her sitting beside his coffin with her facial expression etched with grief and sorrow.

Lady posts photo sitting beside her late father's coffin. Photo credit: @dr_hookie/X.

Source: Twitter

Grieving daughter sits beside late dad's coffin

The post, shared by @dr_rhookie on social media platform X, captured the tearful emotions of a daughter saying goodbye to a loved one.

In the photo, she was seen sitting quietly while dressed in a native outfit, her eyes filled with a mix of sadness and grief over her father's demise.

She captioned the post:

"Chilling with my daddy for the last time."

Reactions as lady sits beside late dad's coffin

Nigerians offered words of comfort and condolences in the comments section, stating that they were moved by her pain.

Ogbonna said:

"Omo even country done hard reach where families don't cry for dead body again. May he rest in peace."

Mama Mia said:

"This is a very painful and experience. I went through it 14 years ago and still feel the pain."

Bruce said:

"In that moment, the reality hits you again; that we ain't taking anything out of this world. When you see the person one last time, what you have left is the memory, then is dust to dust sermon by the pastor life is weird."

Adekunle said:

"Behind that struggling smile, I can see the weight of heartbreak, the quiet sadness, and the pain you’re carrying so bravely. I pray that one day you’ll look back at this season and thank God for holding you steady, for never leaving your side even in the midst of your dad’s departure. May his memory continue to guide you, and may he be proud of the strength you and your family are showing. Please accept my deepest condolences."

Ukeme wrote:

"Sorry for your loss. May God grant his soul rest, grant you and the rest of the family the fortitude to bear the loss."

Arewa Jumoke said:

"My Junior colleague. Welcome the fatherless baby floor. God will console you. May his soul rest in peace."

Mo 8 reacted:

"Jah be your strength and guide always. He'd give you comfort and peace. And I want you to also know the Lord knows better. Lest, I forgot to tell you. Dad is up there and proud of the woman you are becoming."

Somto added:

"Be consoled. I dressed mine, carried him into the car, rode with him but I couldn’t take a picture with him because he was too cute and cold to have that selfie taken."

See the post below:

Lady mourns her dad's demise

