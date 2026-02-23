A Nigerian lady has expressed her happiness on social media after buying a brand new motorcycle for herself

In a now-viral video, she excitedly showed off the motorcycle and disclosed that she initially wanted to purchase a car

However, the money she had at hand was insufficient for a car purchase, so she opted for a motorcycle instead

Lady displays the motorcycle she purchased. Photo credit: @Urhobo_Ajebo/TikTok.

Lady purchases new motorcycle

The video, posted by Urhobo_Ajebo on TikTok, showed the lady proudly displaying her motorcycle and keys.

According to her, the motorcycle was a gift to herself, one that she settled for after realising her budget wouldn't stretch to her original goal of buying a car.

She noted that the initial plan was to purchase a car, but financial constraints led her to opt for a motorcycle instead.

Despite this, she seemed excited with her decision, and her jubilation won the hearts of many online.

She captioned the video:

"Truly na car I wan buy but my money no reach o. Birthday gift from me to me."

Lady who couldn't afford car buys motorcycle on her birthday. Photo credit: @Urhobo_Ajebo/TikTok.

Reactions as lady displays motorcycle

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@beautiful Jay said:

"Camera being wan lose guard but the evidence was clearer congratulations dear."

@Dela wrote:

"Our generation is full of unnecessary pressure some p'ple talking abt phone really? So she should choose aesthetic over investment? Some of una no well."

@ESTIE said:

"Women are winning and progressing every day. Everything is not about men, maybe women no dey make am for una family na why you no believe say na she buy am."

@Zurum said:

"Use am do dispatch, give yourself time you go buy car. Congratulations."

@December 31st wri5qo said:

"Congratulations. I just dey pray make God open my way make I fit buy Keke wey I dey plan to buy."

@AB Culer wrote:

"Big ups. Where you see money buy bike, you go see money for motor and house!!! Nah small time."

@Your_MassageTherapist said:

"Congratulations mama. This is the first of many no allow this people shade make you no count your blessings. Congratulations mama mmmmm6."

@StoryVault reacted:

'?"You people should chill, she’s using a good phone it’s just bad placement of the phone and camera, and besides who cares about phone, una no dey see the bike at allll?"

@ElaineDunye added:

"Her phone is alright, I think she forgot to wipe the camera. A lot of the time, that's what causes the blurriness you see in videos."

@ElaineDunye:

See the post below:

