A man, with the TikTok handle @im_eclarks, has migrated to Portugal to start his life afresh.

He broke the news on TikTok with a video documenting how he left Nigeria for the European country.

How man relocated to Portugal

The man's TikTok video started with him filling an empty travel bag with items ahead of his trip to the airport. During his ride to the airport, he flaunted his international passport.

@im_eclarks showed the state of the airport and how he boarded the aeroplane enroute to Portugal. He noted that he left everything behind in Nigeria.

He asked netizens if they would do the same. In his words:

"I left everything I knew in Nigeria to start again in Portugal. Would you do the same?"

Man's relocation to Portugal stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's relocation below:

Youngstar _Nigeria_Dancers said:

"Y is everyone traveling thjs year? I dey feel this congratulations."

Queencassie 🇳🇬 🇵🇹 said:

"Was wondering if it's only that small bag you packed oo congratulations bro."

Jonathan said:

"Congratulations bro but as for me I just love to visit abroad when I get my money up I don't necessarily want to stay there all my life except if I get a very good opportunity there like my cousin got a tech job in Switzerland but congrats I'm happy for u."

CHIOMA.MO said:

"For the past few days whenever I come on this Tiktok the first video on my fyp is has been relocation video😫... Could this be a sign? Wishing you the best stranger."

EMMANUEL said:

"You’re asking me if I would try it .😂I get money and I never disappear since?"

Volatility Apprentice 🌻♻️ said:

"Na only never Jakpa abeg bruh update me how you take do am.?"

Divine said:

"For the first class way you enter, you still dey start fresh start abi fresh start don start from first class God which time I go do this kind waka."

