An interesting moment was captured on camera when a Nigerian lady's visually impaired colleague effortlessly operated her faulty phone.

The video left many social media users in awe, as they watched the visually impaired lady navigating the phone with ease.

Visually impaired lady seen navigating a faulty phone perfectly.

Visually impaired lady operates faulty phone

In the video shared by @Debs on TikTok, the visually impaired lady took control of the malfunctioning device and operated it perfectly.

Her ability to operate the phone despite its blank screen surprised her colleague and even online viewers.

Many viewers took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with some attributing her success to the AI voiceover feature on the phone.

The technology allowed her to interact with the device, proving the impact of innovation on the lives of people with disabilities.

The video's caption read:

"My phone's screen got blank and only my visually impaired colleague can operate it."

Lady posts video of her visually impaired colleague using a blank phone perfectly.

Reactions as visually impaired lady operates faulty phone

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Joshua said:

"Let's make it viral. The visually impaired must see it and know how much talent they have."

@La’Manera said:

"Ope? Omg. Ope that won cooking competition in unilag then. Ope dey cook fire! She watches movie sef. Ope yapayaski."

@Allen The Great said:

"Ope from Unilag! Woow I could remember I attended the same fellowship and church with her back then. I’m even surprised, I use to respect her so much back then actually."

@PINKY said:

"Na that part wey you for do mistake give her wrong name, na em I go change am for you I get anger issue, I’m already stressed on her behalf."

@Engraving & Scents in IB/Osun reacted:

"My question is, how did she set it to make the phone speak on touch while the screen is blank?"

@Tessy said:

"Why don't I look surprised, probably cus my parents are also blind and they can operate too."

@Sheis_storm reacted:

"I lived with visually impaired people and God they are soo smartttttttt. I love them smmmm."

@CaptainDecency said:

"The looks like Opeyemi, I went to the same Kwara Nysc camp with her. She once challenged me to a race."

@Kwudee reacted:

"I’m watching it and in my head I’m like hoooooooooow? I knew about the sixth sense of the impaired but like this is crazy cool."

@Dammy Elizabeth added:

"She was in my hall in Moremi, Unilag. Although I didn't know her personally but big respect to her!"

