A young lady who looks very beautiful has revealed in a TikTok video that she is partially blind.

The lady looks so beautiful that people who saw her in the video said she does not look like she is blind.

The lady has not allowed her partial blindness to ruin her happiness. Photo credit: TikTok/@an.khoza.

In the video shared by @an.khoza, the lady was seen in the street walking around with a stick which helped to guide her.

The lady maintained, despite her visual impairment, that she was rocking it and not allowing the whole thing to discourage her life.

She wrote:

"You are partially blind, and you are rocking it every time."

Social media users could not help but go to the comment section to praise the damsel. Some said they wished she could see how beautiful she looked.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady who is partially blind

@Faithlyn said:

"I wish you could see how beautiful you are."

@Khululwa Shibani commented:

"Teaching at school for the blind and partially sighted, I want to show them this."

@MalightMrsGagu said:

"Whoever is behind her dressing code..... Wooooooow."

@Kaptein commented:

"Hi, sister. I would like to know where you bought the cane for the blind. I would like to buy for my mom, I tried to take a lot, but they don't have."

@samukelisiwemash8 said:

"I nearly cried yesterday when I saw a man walking with this ....stick asking myself how do they do it. God be with you."

Nigerian man who is blind operates mobile phone

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man got blind after he was attacked by armed robbers.

The man said the armed robbers released a gunshot close to his eyes, and the gunpowder go him blind.

However, he has overcome the challenges as he is able to do many things for himself.

