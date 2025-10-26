A man is sad because he has been deported from the United States of America, where he has spent most of his life

According to the man, who spoke in a TikTok video, he now stays in the United Kingdom, where he does not like

Many people wanted to know why he was deported, and the man said the fault was with his parents

A man is currently going through a lot because he has been deported from the United States.

According to the man, he has lived in the US all his life, and he is not used to staying in any other country.

The man said he does not like living in the UK.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man, @stateless.citizen, said he now lives in the UK, where he does not like.

Though he said he was living in the US with a valid visa but his parents did not file his paperwork correctly.

According to him, he was deported from the US after he was picked up by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He said he was preparing to get married in the US when the deportation happened and the wedding had to be cancelled.

The man said he was detained for weeks by ICE before deportation as Trump administration steps up crackdown.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man is deported from the US

@Mina said:

"You could have sorted your papers yourself once you got to 18 mate. Get some fish and chips you’ll be fine. Acting like you’re in Iraq."

@TheLavenderHouseHotel said:

"I was living in Zambia and I overstayed my Visa, and they came to my house, which I owned, kicked in the door, through me in jail and sent me back to the States. Just saying it works both ways."

@mildlyoffensive23 said:

"You’re not even from the UK bro. My guess is the only country that owns you anything is Nigeria? You feel Nigerian to me."

@DoBetterBeBetter said:

"So..you had 20years and you’re an adult and you couldn’t file it on your own."

@georgia said:

"England is a 3rd world country? Are youse aware that a lot of western countries actually categorise the US as a third world country due to how low it is in education, access to health care, homelessness rates etc. I will complain about the issues in the UK whenever I need to but will always be thankful I don’t live in the US."

@ThisAlone said:

"Somebody trade this man out with a democrat. He's more American than most of them."

@Mrs. ROYALTY said:

"OK, yes your parents messed up but you became an adult. You knew your papers were messed up. Why did you not being an adult went and corrected. Stop blaming your parents at this point. You’re a grown man!"

Woman deports herself to Mexico

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Mexican woman chose to leave the United States of America on her own after living there for nearly four decades.

Regina Higuera self-deported to Mexico, where she has reunited with her mother, but left her children in the US.

Regina has lived in the US for 36 years, and all her children are American citizens, but her work permit has expired.

