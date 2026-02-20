A law graduate from the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has expressed her excitement as she finally received her first-class honours certificate in 2026

According to the lady, she is happy at now officially being a first-class graduate of UNICAL's law faculty, noting that she achieved her feat after 10 years

In the comment section of her TikTok post, the graduate explained why she said 'it was after 10 years," despite earlier celebrating her graduation in 2025

Victory Ogenekparobor, a first-class graduate from the University of Calabar (UNICAL), has celebrated getting her school certificate.

Victory said that she is now a full-fledged first-class graduate of the law faculty of her alma mater.

"POV: I am officially a full fledged first-class graduate of Faculty of Law UNICAL!!!

"After 10 years," Words overlaid on a TikTok video of Victory flaunting her school certificate read.

Why 10 years to get UNICAL certificate

People were puzzled by her "after 10 years" claim and pressed her for an explanation. In the comment section of her post, Victory responded to a particular netizen:

"My dear, the lecturers kept on victimising students, it was like a jugular in the faculty, it felt impossible to have a first class, but we broke it in my set, we had 4 first class graduates."

Her explanation suggests that there have not been first-class graduates in the faculty of law of UNICAL in the past 10 years, before she and three others broke the record.

In a previous post on her TikTok wall dated 2025, Victory had celebrated graduating from law faculty after six years.

People celebrate UNICAL law graduate

