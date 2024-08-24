A lady is highly elated that she is now a university graduate as she has finished her final year examination

The student said she graduated from the University of Calabar, Cross River state where she studied Mass Communication

However, she said she spent six years instead of four years, owing to unexpected delays caused by COVID-19 and ASUU strike

A lady shared a heartwarming video to celebrate her graduation from the University of Calabar, Cross River State.

She was spotted dancing happily on the day she rounded up her final year examination at UNICAL.

The lady said she spent 6 years at UNICAL due to COVID-19 and the ASUU strike. Photo credit: TikTok/@tashas_beauty.

In the video posted by @tashas_beauty, the student is dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt that is dotted with ink from people congratulating her.

She said she spent more years than expected until UNICAL due to delays caused by COVID-19 and strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This made her to spend six years in UNICAL despite studying mass Communication, which is a four year course.

She said:

"Unto say I don finally graduate o. After 6 years. I can’t stop crying. I can't believe it. No more next semester. I don graduate. Make una hold me o."

ASUU strike and delayed graduation

Speaking to Legit.ng about delayed graduation in Nigerian universities, Cornelius Ellah, head of the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), said the situation puts psychological pressure on students.

His words:

"Delayed graduation psychologically affects students and puts some of them under undue pressure to "just graduate and leave. Also, delayed graduation exerts additional financial burdens on students and their parents/sponsors. Affected students are usually expected to pay school fees for "extra time."

"If such delays are caused by ASUU strike and other factors that are beyond the control of affected students, the solution would be to adequately fund universities and attend to the demands of ASUU, for the sake of industrial harmony and normalcy in Universities."

Reactions as lady graduates from university

@Promise James said:

"Hope say you sabi book ohh."

@HEARTy said:

"Congratulations baby boo your too fine jhor."

@la Esmeralda said:

"Congratulations! No be some people like me wey find out say na fake admission I been get for UNICAL but thank God for how far I have gone."

@Veronica Anosike said:

"Congratulations ooo. Me still dey unical oooo. I can't wait to go."

@_Osuwake_ said:

"UNICAL no easy, me wey still get five years remaining."

