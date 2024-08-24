A lady signing out from the University of Calabar (UNICAL) was in the school with her little baby

The lady and her baby dressed uniformly on the day she wrote her final year examination in the school

She celebrated specially and captured the pleasant memory in a video that thrilled many social media users

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the day she signed out from the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

The lady was overjoyed as she wrote her final paper in the school, marking the end of her sojourn at UNICAL.

The lady signed out of UNICAL. Photo credit: TikTok/@queencolumbus2.

Source: TikTok

What made the day special was that she was with her baby who she also dressed in the same type of clothes as her.

Her happiness was evident as she showed her daughter off in the video which warmed many hearts.

She was wearing a white shirt on which her well-wishers signed congratulatory messages for her. People also signed on her baby's white shirt.

When the video was shared, it received many reactions from netizens who showered her with congratulatory messages. The video was posted by @queencolumbus2.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady signs out of the University of Calabar

@lawrel said:

"Congratulations ma'am."

@chelladc said:

"No carry hair blind am oo. Na my future husband so. Congratulations mama."

@baby pascal said:

"After how many years my baby finally graduate........ congratulation baby."

@Shanu Jamgbadi said:

"Congrats beautiful Mama and cute baby."

@user3682650471562 said:

"Congratulations to us my dear."

@Joy Alex said:

"Congratulations dear. May God keep you safe with your daughter."

@Faith said:

"Big congratulations baby girl."

@joan503120542811 said:

"Congratulations to you both."

@faustina said:

"Congratulations my dear."

@feb said:

"Congrats but no blind the baby eye oo."

