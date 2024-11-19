A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after showing off the transformation of her family in four years

In a trending post shared on the TikTok app, she shared how they looked in 2020 and in 2024 after relocating abroad

Social media users were left in awe as they commented on the transformation of everyone in the family

A Nigerian woman's inspiring post showing her family's transformation has captured the attention of netizens.

The mother of one shared a before-and-after glimpse into her family's journey, showing their growth and prosperity in a few years.

Mum of 1 flaunts transformation

Rachealfadekemi, the proud mother, took to TikTok to reveal the stunning transformation with her followers.

Her post showed two contrasting images: one from 2020, depicting the family in their small, unpainted home, and another from 2024, revealing their fresh new beginnings abroad.

The striking contrast between the two images left social media users in awe as they gushed over their growth.

Commenters poured in, congratulating the family on their success and expressing admiration for their resilience.

"Always grateful," the post's caption read.

Reactions trail family's transformation

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@BimBim said:

"Aunty please smile I want to confirm something. This is massive."

@EmpressTijani1 said:

"I and my son story too will change, it just breaks my heart that you left so soon hubby."

@maco092727 said:

"Brotherhood to brotherhood abeg hold this woman tight them no reach 3 again for the whole world again."

@o4oyin oyindamolami said:

"My bad character no allow me do this challenge."

@COKER G said:

"This is the best thing that can ever happen to anyone in life. So happy for ur life and family, I also claim this for me and family."

@imhorla said:

"I don’t know why I’ll just be unconsciously smiling each time I come across great transformation as this."

@Ajuma Idris said:

"Poverty the make person quick old oo. Wow money is good."

@drealoscar said:

"Congratulations. Hallelujah. This will be my song. Very soon. By God grace. I claim this for me and my family."

@Ariyike_Alaga said:

"Ti solo run bade Sinu aye Eda,he will come with full force. Congratulations. Your joy shall be permanent."

@Gebeyabidex1 added:

"Nobody can tell me money isn't everything bro to bro money is everything in this life abeg look this woman well see 2020 and see 2024 money is everything I swear to God. God bless us."

Woman shows off transformation of 2 sons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother of two earned the admiration of internet users over the growth she and her sons underwent under her care.

This came after the woman joined a TikTok trend that involved people displaying photos summarising their past and how they looked at present.

