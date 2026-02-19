Ghanaian authorities launched an international manhunt for Russian vlogger Vladislav Luilkov, also known as Yaytseslav

Officials said they were working with Interpol and planned to extradite him once he travelled outside Russia

The crackdown followed outrage over viral videos allegedly recorded and shared without the women’s consent

The Ghanaian government has escalated its crackdown on the controversial Russian vlogger, Vladislav Luilkov, popularly known online as 'Yaytseslav'.

Authorities have officially released his passport details and launched an international manhunt.

Ghanaian authorities release the passport image of the Russian man, Yaytseslave. Photo credit: Shot

Source: UGC

Luilkov, 36, sparked massive outrage across the continent after posting viral videos of his encounters with African women, which were allegedly recorded and published without their consent.

Following the public uproar, Ghanaian authorities confirmed they are now working closely with Interpol to ensure the 36-year-old faces justice.

The manhunt of Vladislav Luilkov aka Yaytseslav

While the Russian national has reportedly fled back to his home country, he is far from being off the hook.

According to a recent update shared by journalist Larry Madowo on X (formerly Twitter), Ghanaian authorities issued a stern warning.

The authorities have stated that they are now prepared to extradite Luilkov to face criminal charges in Ghana the moment he travels outside Russia.

Ghanaian authorities launch an international manhunt for Russian man Vladislav Luilkov, aka Yaytseslav. Photo credit: shot

Source: UGC

Russia does not extradite its own citizens to other countries. However, according to reports, Ghana and Russia 'will work together to pursue the individual.'

The released passport data page confirmed his real identity, putting an end to the mystery surrounding his online persona.

Samuel Nartey George, Ghana's Minister for Communications, commenting on the new development, said:

“The police, together with the Cybersecurity Authority, will escalate the matter to Interpol to issue an international arrest warrant for the man.”

He also noted that the Cybersecurity Authority, which has been monitoring the case, is preparing to prosecute the suspect in absentia.

The controversy involving Russian man Yaytseslav

The controversy began when videos of Vladislav approaching and secretly filming women on the streets of Ghana and Kenya went viral on TikTok.

Many netizens accused him of exploiting the women and deliberately portraying them in a negative, suggestive light for views.

The situation recently took a dramatic turn when a leaked chat surfaced between the Russian man and one of the Ghanaian women featured in his videos.

In the exchange, the woman angrily confronted him for ruining her image and creating the false impression that they had a close relationship after she rejected his advances.

In his defense, Vladislav claimed he only gave her GH₵300 to help him find an apartment, apologising and stating that he "didn't know that such harmless videos would be taken so seriously."

However, the Ghanaian government has made it clear that the recordings are not viewed as a harmless joke, elevating the internet drama into a full-scale criminal investigation.

Yaytseslav: Victim breaks down in tears

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady spoke out after videos allegedly showing her interaction with Russian man Yaytseslav surfaced online.

She said they met through a dating app and denied claims about how their apartment meeting occurred.

The controversy sparked outrage over privacy concerns and left Abena emotionally distressed, prompting public debate.

Source: Legit.ng