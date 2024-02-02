A Nigerian lady woke up to a new day only to surprisingly discover soldier ants have invaded her home

The young lady went around her apartment and was shocked to find them in large numbers in her corridors and kitchen as well

She made a video showing the insects and appealed to netizens to come to her aid with an immediate solution

A Nigerian lady has lamented online after she discovered her home has been taken over by soldier ants.

It all started after she woke up and headed for her kitchen only to find a long line of ants on the floor and other parts of the cooking area.

She wondered what attracted the ants. Photo Credit: @diacapella

Source: TikTok

"Who did I offend o? Please forgive me o," the shocked lady begged as she discovered the soldier ants also took over her corridor and other parts of the house.

She checked her pot of food and heaved a sigh of relief that it was still intact. @diacapella wondered how they got into her house.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She apportioned blame to herself

She blamed her not cleaning the kitchen for being responsible.

"Send help. Any information as to how I can get rid of them will be really appreciated.

"So this one night that i made stew late and didn't clean up properly soldier ant decided to do this to me just this one night ooooo,"she captioned her TikTok video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens offer her advise

Zee_empire__1 said:

"Sabi I bring plate you should give my stew get DDforce use it raw don’t miss it water so they will not come back."

akinspel1 said:

"Pepe and waste wey you put for dustbin carry them come, and mop after cooking always."

cashberryalhaji said:

"Get black engine oil and pour it around the house. that's the best solution.

"Chemical will not work."

Arike toh quality said:

"You invited them ... they started from the trash outside, there's oil there and that's the invitation letter."

kolaayo said:

"Geez, I can relate, when I was in school, ijebuode this things literally sends me out of my room on a regular."

Oluwakemi Kehinde Ad said:

"I will say the best thing to use is engine oil. If you use DD force consider your foodstuffs or inhaling harmful substances is bad. I would not advise you to use petrol."

Lady laments after ants take over her kitchen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out for help after ants invaded her kitchen.

Vikky, as seen in a TikTok clip she shared,Vikky sat on the floor as she lamented what had become of her kitchen.

She entered the kitchen and videoed the plenty ants scattered around her cupboard and kitchen floor. The stunned lady went further to open one of her pots and found many ants having a filled day there.

Source: Legit.ng