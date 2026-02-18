A Nigerian man who migrated to Australia in 2016 to pursue a master's degree has publicly counted his blessings since leaving Nigeria

Since moving to Australia, he has landed multiple jobs in data analytics and even won the Distinguished Talent Award from the Australian Government

The man also disclosed that he is now an Australian citizen, has started a family and has authored two best-selling books

Banji Alo, a Nigerian man who relocated to Australia 10 years ago, has publicly highlighted his notable milestones in the country.

According to Banji, he moved to Australia in 2016 for a master's degree in public health.

Nigerian man's achievements in Australia

In a viral tweet on X, Banji described his decision to leave Nigeria in 2016 as a moment that changed everything.

Since arriving in Australia, Banji, who is now an Australian citizen, said he has completed two degrees and landed multiple jobs in data analytics.

Banji was also a recipient of the Distinguished Talent Award from the Australian Government and has started a family as well.

He also revealed that he has written two best-selling books, and he became a LinkedIn top voice. His tweet read:

"10 years ago today, I arrived Australia to study.

"That one moment changed everything.

"Since arriving exactly 10 years ago, I have:

"- Completed two degrees.

"- Landed multiple roles in data analytics.

"- Moved from Data Analyst to Manager in under two years.

"- Acquired a certification in Digital Health.

"- Received the Distinguished Talent Award from the Australian Government.

"- Became an Australian citizen.

"- Started a family.

"- Written two bestselling books. (My second book, “The Migrants Career Guide”, is on shelves in 35+ public libraries across Australia, New Zealand and the US).

"- Became a LinkedIn top voice.

"- Helped 50+ professionals land their dream roles in data analytics.

"- Started GoalPair to help job seekers land jobs without applying online.

"A lot can change if you don't give up on your dreams. Keep going."

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail man's achievements living in Australia

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's achievements below:

@cutetoyo said:

"Congratulations.

"This is a great one. I will get to my dreams soon with God helping me."

@Pr0ud_Princess said:

"10yrs is a lot of time. And I agree that a lot can change if you don't give up on your dreams."

@aj3720022 said:

"This is a massive achievement, congratulations man. I’m on a journey to become a data analytics engineer and expert. It will be helpful to have a tutor."

@Katartist3 said:

"Wow...so inspiring. This is my dream life and I know I shall live it soon. Although it might not be Australia. What matters is relocating first,everything else will fall into place."

@IamOge_Fay said:

"Congratulations bro.

"I'm always here for anyone celebrating, I will drop my Congratulations because life has been so unfair to me that I have never had a good job to be congratulated. When I think I'm about to be congratulated, something will go wrong and cut it off. So, I will always be here to say Congratulations to people who need it."

@GarenOmonigho said:

"Bro arrived 10 years ago and decided to collect achievements like infinity stones. Two degrees, citizenship, awards, books, family, and now helping others? Leave some wins for the rest of us. But seriously, this is the definition of locked in and focus."

Source: Legit.ng