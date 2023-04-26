A Nigerian youth who migrated to Australia has continued to count his blessings twelve months later

The same week his visa came in, he got a good job in a multinational firm in Lagos but was willing to take his chances in the Oceania country

From buying a 2001 Mitsubishi Magna car a month after he got there to acquiring a new whip, the young man told his inspiring story

A Nigerian man has marked the one-year anniversary since he migrated to Australia for a better life.

Taking to Twitter, the youth, via his handle @The_Mr_Mo, recalled how he got a good job in a multinational firm in Lagos after years of searching and interestingly in the same week his Australian visa came in.

He moved to Australia 12 months ago. Photo Credit: @The_Mr_Mo

He said he turned down the job offer and took his chances in a foreign country where he was a total stranger.

Fortunately for him, a stranger picked him up at the airport and help came his way as he quickly settled down.

He said he got a factory work in a week and his first car, a 2001 Mitsubishi Magna, a month later. Eleven months down the line, he has got another car and a better job.

The young man appreciated God for coming through for him despite his imperfections. His story inspired netizens as many celebrated with him just as Australia enthusiasts besieged his comment section to make enquiries.

Reactions on social media

@TaiKing88512577 said:

"Please my fellow Naija which factory job can one do in this country to atleast buy a car. God bless you more bro, please keep passing the kindness around."

@GbagyiGirl said:

"All of you help me move na even if na plate washing job I go live my degree one side wash the plate abeg na."

@blacq_jezus said:

"I hope to leave this year too. I will be checking back for your update on what and what you did to get there, how to get Visa etc."

@MikkyAdebayor said:

"Congratulations bro, my own testimony will come soon in Jesus name. Wishing you more success."

@UgonnaVictor3 said:

"Congratulations and many more wins.

"I'm a nurse and I am considering Australia because of your success story."

