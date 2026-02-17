A young man has shared a post online reacting to the recent controversy surrounding a Russian man and several African women

Reports circulating online indicated that the Russian man allegedly filmed his encounters with various women across Africa

The news has sparked intense reactions, with many netizens calling for serious action to be taken and for justice to be served

A Russian national has been going viral for reportedly exploiting and filming his encounters with multiple African women across several countries.

The news has sparked outrage online, with many calling for severe consequences for the perpetrator.

Man reacts to Russian man's scandal with African women

The post, shared by @Joseph_Inyang, delved deep into the situation, with one man expressing frustration at what he sees as a double standard in how African women perceive European men versus African men.

He argued that if the same standards applied to black and African men were applied to white men, the situation would have been handled differently.

The man pointed out that it was alarming how easily some women were convinced to engage in bedroom activities with a stranger.

He claimed that many of these women were unaware they were being recorded, and that the footage was being sold to European buyers through private channels.

He questioned how married women, some with children, could be led into abandoning their responsibilities by a white stranger, only to have their actions recorded and exploited for profit.

The young man estimated that hundreds of European men were currently in Africa engaging in this practice, making a living from exploiting African women.

The crux of his argument was that African women should apply the same caution and standards to European men that they do to African men, and that this would prevent such situations.

In his words:

"It seems a lot of African women are purposely misunderstanding what black and African men have been trying to say about this guy Russian man going to Ghana and Kenya. So this is, let me explain it in the plainest form of English that would maybe hopefully you will get it. If you apply the same standards to white men that you apply to us black and African men, none of this would have ever happened. That's the exact point that black and African men have been trying to explain to African women for the last two days on the internet.

"All we're saying is the same standards that you apply to us black and African men, if you apply that same standards to European men, none of this would have happened. Because how is it three minutes, how are you walking on the streets and a random white man walks up to you and within three minutes he convinces you to come to his hotel to take off your clothes and sleep with him. See, a lot of you don't know he's wearing those glasses that he's recording everything, he was recording.

"How are you a woman, a married woman walking with your three children on your way to your husband's house, you're married, you acknowledge this, you have your children, you're on your way to your husband's house and then a white man convinces you to go drop your children at home and come back and sleep with him. What you didn't know was that he was recording all of this. And like I said, I just found out apparently there's a, there's approximately right now 300 European men in Africa currently doing this.

"That's it, they do it for a living, they travel Africa, they sleep with African women, they upload it to their private Telegram channels and Europeans buy it. There are white men, more than 300 white men right now in Africa who make a living off of sleeping with African women. And the thing the African man is saying is when you look at the white man, if you apply the same standards to him that you apply to us, none of this would happen. Does that make sense to you?"

Reactions trail man's message to African women

Netizens had different things to say about the entire situation.

Richmond said:

"This is all down to the economic struggles in Africa. They are mostly vulnerable to things like this because of what they stand to gain."

Chimsom said:

"When a local guy approaches with smooth talk or promises, he's often labeled a "player," broke, or shady right away."

Xpress said:

"Hard truth. Scammers thrive where standards drop and desperation meets blind trust. Same rules for everyone, no shortcuts because of skin color or accent. Respect + verification saves hearts and dignity."

Prestige said:

"The real issue isn’t nationality, it’s awareness, self-worth, and consistency in standards. If someone (white, Black, Nigerian, Russian, whoever) is manipulative or unserious, the problem is the behavior, not the race."

Patchris added:

"Below, culled from the main write up, is exactly what I think. Our ladies are desperate and will do anything for BBL and wigs. I believe if this Russian man was to be in Nigeria, more than 500 women would fall for the same thing as this man highlighted in the video."

See the post below:

