The Federal Government earmarked N135.22bn for electoral adjudication and post-election provisions ahead of the 2027 polls

Independent National Electoral Commission received a proposed N1.01 trillion statutory transfer as the largest beneficiary for election preparations

Opposition parties, including the People's Democratic Party and African Democratic Congress, raised concerns over transparency and questioned the scale of the allocation

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has earmarked N135.22 billion in the 2026 budget for what it described as “Electoral Adjudication and Post Election Provision,” signalling a significant financial commitment to managing disputes arising from the 2027 general elections.

The allocation, contained in the House of Representatives Order Paper of 31 March 2026, forms part of the proposed Appropriation Bill reviewed by lawmakers.

Amount FG Budgeted For 2027 Election Lawsuits Emerges

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Provision captured under service-wide votes

The budgetary item is listed under Service-Wide Votes, a central funding pool used to cater for obligations not directly tied to any specific ministry, department or agency.

This category typically covers multi-agency expenditures, unforeseen liabilities and national commitments, suggesting that election-related legal processes are expected to place pressure on public finances, Punch reported.

Further analysis showed the allocation falls within the Consolidated Revenue Fund charges, which stood at N3.70 trillion, with the electoral litigation provision accounting for about 3.65 per cent of that segment.

INEC receives bulk allocation for elections

The provision comes alongside a separate N1.01 trillion statutory transfer to the Independent National Electoral Commission, making it the largest beneficiary within that category.

Statutory transfers are first-line charges guaranteed by law, granting agencies like INEC a level of financial independence to carry out constitutionally mandated duties.

Earlier, INEC had informed the National Assembly that it would require N873.78 billion to conduct the 2027 general elections, alongside N171 billion for its 2026 operations.

Opposition parties raise transparency concerns

Opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress, have questioned the rationale behind the new provision.

The PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, warned that the allocation could indicate expectations of widespread disputes, Vanguard reproted.

“It means that INEC itself is anticipating that it will not do well and that people will not accept the outcome of the results,” he said.

“Because if INEC becomes very transparent, post-election litigation will be reduced drastically. It is the lack of transparency and the obvious opacity of INEC during elections that result in post-election litigation.”

He added,

“However, INEC, in every election, is meant to be neutral. So I am wondering what they are funding.”

ADC defends provision but questions scale

On his part, the ADC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, acknowledged that preparing for post-election litigation is standard practice but expressed concern over the size of the allocation.

He argued that credible elections should naturally limit the volume of legal disputes, raising questions about the assumptions behind such a large budget.

Experts fault FG role in election litigation funding

Political economist Pat Utomi questioned why the Federal Government should make direct provisions for election-related legal matters.

“It is not the Federal Government that goes to elections, it is the individual candidates, so why should the Federal Government have a budget for it? They should not,” he said.

Similarly, human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) described the allocation as excessive.

“It is on the very high side. Apart from the fact that INEC has its legal department that services all its offices in the 36 states of the Federation, INEC does not pay more than N3m per brief, even to a senior advocate,” he stated.

Falana added that, “In 2023, INEC was joined as a party in less than 3,500 pre-election cases, election petitions, and appeals arising from them.”

He maintained that, “Altogether, INEC may not spend up to N20 billion on election legal battles.”

Source: Legit.ng