A young lady who was undergoing her Master’s degree at the University of Ibadan has rounded off her project and studies

He opened up about her experience as she announced that she had defended her project, marking the end of her master’s program

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady, Mercy Farounbi, celebrated the completion of her Master's program at the University of Ibadan..

She shared what she learnt during her stay in the University while undergoing her Master of Public Health (MPH) program at the University of Ibadan College of Medicine

A University of Ibadan Master's student defends project and shares her experience. Photo: Mercy Farounbi

Source: UGC

UI Master's student defends dissertation, shares experience

On her LinkedIn page, Mercy Farounbi celebrated her Master's degree and shared her area of expertise.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Proud to share that I have successfully defended my dissertation, marking the completion of my Master of Public Health (MPH) program at the University of Ibadan College of Medicine.

"My journey in public health has now gone far beyond textbooks. It has refined how I think, act, and contribute to healthier communities. The program is refining, defining, well-rounded, with a range of courses and instructors with the wealth of knowledge to equip me with skills from the following niches: ‎

"Health Education & Promotion: Experience in creating and delivering impactful health messages that inspire positive behavior change. ‎ ‎Data & Analytical Thinking: ‎Skills in gathering, examining, and making sense of health data to support informed, evidence-driven decisions, honing skills in analytical software tools such as SPSS and Stata. ‎ ‎

"Epidemiological Insight: Ability to analyze disease trends, recognize risk factors, and support prevention and outbreak response efforts. Research & Proposal Writing: Experience in developing research concepts and crafting compelling proposals; translating ideas into structured plans that attract funding, guide implementation, and deliver measurable impact. ‎ ‎

"Effective Communication: Confidence in articulating ideas, writing structured reports, and connecting with diverse audiences. ‎ Leadership & Coordination: Capability of organizing, guiding, and managing health initiatives and teams toward shared goals. ‎

"Field Work & Community Engagement: ‎Hands-on experience working directly with communities; conducting outreach, engaging stakeholders, collecting field data, and building trust to drive meaningful, grassroots impact. Monitoring & Evaluation: ‎Focus on measuring program outcomes and refining interventions for greater impact. ‎

"Environmental Health Perspective: ‎Attunement to identifying and addressing environmental and occupational health concerns. Policy & Advocacy: Commitment to supporting policies that strengthen healthcare systems and enhance community wellbeing. ‎ ‎

"Digital & Data Proficiency: Knowledge of using health information systems and digital tools to improve program outcomes. ‎Ethical & Cultural Sensitivity: ‎Grounded in professionalism, ethical practice, and respect for diverse populations, and lots more. At its core, public health is about prevention, empowerment, and sustainable impact, and I’m proud to be part of that mission."

A Master’s Student at the University of Ibadan finally defends her project and shares her experience in school. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail Master's degree student's experience

Ademola Adeyemi said:

"Congratulations."

Adekoyeji Sowunmi said:

"Mercy Farounbi is one of the brightest students I came across during the MPH program. She's highly skilled in data analysis. Congratulations."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng