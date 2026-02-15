A man got many people talking on social media as he called for the disqualification of Nigeria and DR Congo

He made the statement ahead of the FIFA decision on the eligibility case filed against the Democratic Republic of Congo

He gave an unexpected reason why FIFA should take the decision, in a post that has now gone viral online

Ahead of the FIFA decision regarding the petition filed by Nigeria against DR Congo over the alleged use of ineligible players during the 2026 World Cup playoffs, a man has urged FIFA to disqualify both Nigeria and DR Congo, giving one reason.

He took to his social media page to make the statement ahead of FIFA’s decision.

Man urges FIFA to disqualify Nigeria

Legit.ng has recently published a report detailing that FIFA is set to deliver a judgment regarding the petition filed against DR Congo.

As football lovers await the decision, a Nigerian man, @StarBede, took to his media page to call for the disqualification of both Nigeria and DR Congo from the 2026 World Cup.

He gave an unusual reason why FIFA needs to take the step. According to him, both teams are not worthy of a World Cup slot.

His statement:

"Can FIFA disqualify both Congo and Super Eagles? They are not worthy of a World Cup spot."

Reactions as man seeks disqualification of teams

@papi_demillie said:

"Personally, the Dr Congo guys needed it more than us on that very day. But it’s likely, it might go our way, if the allegations of fielding ineligible players by the Congolese team is substantial and boom Super Eagles might go for the confederations. Personally, I think we ain’t ready."

@Urchpupi said:

"Nigeria didn’t do enough to earn a place at the World Cup. Our performance in the qualifiers simply wasn’t strong enough. However, if Congo truly fielded ineligible players, that is completely unacceptable. The rules of the game must always be respected. Whatever decision FIFA makes should be based on fairness and integrity. In the end, the best team should advance."

@Newdawn234 shared:

"Fan account

There shouldn't be high hopes anyway I like how big Nigerians dream. How is it even possible that Dr Congo will make such mistake knowing fully well that they will be disqualified? Nigerians from time immemorial likes to "hope". Let see how it's pans out."

@tobasthetruth noted:

"Going to the world through this means makes it look like the 2023 election. Please 🙏 let the competent person play the game we love ❤️ Nigeria should wait for its turn. Once we win all our matches, qualifications will not come through this process."

@iAmPODii added:

"Oh wow. People must know something that we don't know. I can't wait to see/hear what that ruling is going to be. I really just cannot wait at all. I just hope it is what we are all expecting it to be. Next week is around the corner. We'd wait."

Read the post below:

