A Nigerian mother has shared an emotional video on TikTok showing the moment she dropped her children off at school

The woman was captured in tears as she left the school premises, expressing concern for her children's welfare in her absence

Her video garnered massive reactions on the app, with social media users consoling her and sharing their own experiences

A heart-wrenching video has surfaced on social media, capturing the emotional moment a Nigerian mother dropped her children off at school for the first time.

The mother burst into tears as she walked away from the school premises, worried for her children's safety and welfare.

Nigerian mum in tears after dropping her children at school. Photo credit: @MummyZZZFTM/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum cries after dropping off children

In the video shared by @MummyZZFTM on TikTok, the mother was overcome with emotion, tears streaming down her face as she struggled to come to terms with the new chapter in her children's lives.

She expressed concern for their welfare in her absence, and sought the advice of netizens on how to deal with her emotions.

Not long after she shared the post, social media users began expressing their support and sharing their own stories of similar experiences.

The mother's emotions were clearly running high as she filmed herself crying profusely, seeking solace in the shared understanding of fellow mothers.

She wondered aloud how others had coped with the same situation, questioning whether her reaction was normal.

Nigerian mum cries profusely after dropping her children at school. Photo credit: @MummyZZZFTM/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Mom to mom, how did you react the first day you dropped your children in crèche/school? Abi na me dey too emotional cus ask me why I'm crying like a baby."

Reactions as mum cries during school runs

The response to her video was immediate and overwhelming, with many TikTok users taking to the comments section to offer words of comfort and reassurance.

@IJ said:

"Olololo! be like i be wicked mama! my daughter didn’t cry on her first day! and i didn’t be like we don tire for each other."

@Ebudola said:

"At first day, I told my husband am missing my baby, he told me to go and be gisting with the school gateman."

@adufee_adee ojuabe said:

"Nah cuz ur child is not troublesome, the kind sleep wey I sleep dt day ehn heaven self can bear me witness. Nah only during school hours I Dey gt peace of mind to think nah girl ooo."

@preshy said:

"Omo I’m not a mom yet but whenever I go to drop my nephew in school I have this sudden urge to cry especially when he starts crying and stretching his hands for me to carry him so I understand how you feel."

@adufee_adee ojuabe said:

@preshy added:

Source: Legit.ng