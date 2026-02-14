A man close to Nanyah has shared two things he would do to honour the brilliant singer who died after a snakebite.

He also shared a video of what he did during her service of songs, as he opened up about how the death affected him

The man also shared how he would live his life as he declared love for Ifunanya, and revealed that it was his birthday

A Nigerian man who was close to a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, has shared how he chose to mourn her.

He recounted how he carried her lifeless body in his arms after she gave up the ghost.

Nanyah, 26, passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence on January 31, 2026.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Close friend speaks about Nayah’s final moments

The heartbroken man, identified as Json Somto on Facebook, shared what Nanyah’s death meant to him.

He also shared a video of himself singing at her requiem mass and mentioned 2 things he would do to honour her memory.

His Facebook post read:

“Today is my birthday. A day that is supposed to be filled with happiness and laughter… the eve of my concert. But today, I mourn my friend. Today, I remember my sister… the pain your departure brought cut too deep.

“Dear Ifunanya Nwangene. I carried your body. I held your lifeless body in my hands, and I know it is no joke that you are gone… Ifyyy.

“Ifunanya just last night i sang at your requiem mass… so youre not joking. It is not fair… I have texted you so many times, checked your location on my “Find My” app…It still says your last location was “Home.”

“Ifunanya… the space you left can never be filled by anybody. You were perfect in every sense of it.

“As I turn a year older, I think about everything we could have achieved together… God knows how much i was rooting for you…

“God knows there is no way I will ever fully come to terms with this. One thing I promise you is that I will give you every last respect you deserve. I will sing songs for you.

“I have learnt lessons, and this year I promise to be a better person. This year, I just want to live a life that touches the hearts of everyone around me. Ifunanya… you were a good woman. I want to be a good man.

“God bless you big time for the memories. Thank you for being a blessing. Ifunanya! Ifunanya!! Ifunanya!!! Rest in peace. I love you.”

Watch his Facebook video below:

