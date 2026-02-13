Nigerian Man Who Moved to Austria Shares Why He Can't Thank God for His Relocation: "Why Should I?"
- A Nigerian youth who relocated to Austria has countered a netizen who opined that he should appreciate God for his successful relocation
- In a video, the young man attributed all the glory to himself, saying he can't thank God for his relocation because he put in the work himself
- He recounted how he spent money, did research and put in effort before his visa was approved after the previous two denials
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
More details shortly...
In his words:
"Someone commented on my relocation post, saying, "Thank God o."
"Thank God for what? For visa wey I suffer do? Why should I be thanking God?
"Why you carry my glory dey give God? Ahn! Don't give my glory to God. I mean, I worked hard for this visa. I did a lot.
"If I should be thanking God, then I shouldn't be needing the visa to travel. I suffered two rejections before I got an acceptance. So, I know all the documents I submitted, all the efforts, all the research, everything I did, all the money.
"Don't forget that. So, why should I be thanking God? No, tell me, why should I be thanking God. If I had gotten it on a platter without having to suffer for it, then maybe. But this is my effort, my blood, work, tears, everything.
"And money. So, don't give my glory to God."
Watch his video below:
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng