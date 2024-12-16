A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed with joy after seeing a €800 (N1.2 million) credit alert from an Austrian newspaper

The Nigerian lady who had migrated to Austria shared what she merely did about two weeks ago prior to the cash gift

Using the cash gift as proof, the lady countered claims that there is no free money abroad, saying Austria is different

A Nigerian lady living in Austria, Princess Ifunanya Maduka, has shared her excitement at being sent €800 (N1.2 million according to the current rate) by OÖNachrichten, an Austrian newspaper outfit.

Princess noted that if people say there is no free money abroad, Austria is not part of that stereotype.

The Nigerian lady had migrated to Austria. Photo Credit: UGC, Facebook/Princess Ifunanya Maduka

In a Facebook post, Princess said she woke up to the alert and tagged it as her Christmas gift.

Before the cash gift, Princess revealed she had filled out a form from them some weeks ago. She appreciated the newspaper, which she said is her state's.

While posting a picture of herself, Princess wrote on Facebook:

"If them tell you say free money no dey abroad, tell them say Austria no follow for that stereotype, because tell me why I will sleep and wake up to a Christmas gift of 800euro(1.3m) from our state newspaper.

"I merely just filled the form about 2 weeks ago or thereabout and today I woke up to the huge alert from them.

"Thank you OÖNachrichten you've made my Christmas.

"Let the fun begin💃💃.

"Picture 👇🏾was my mood before I received the alert😁."

Nigerian lady in Austria celebrated online

Michael Ikechukwu Anyanaso said:

"Congratulations oo.

"Make I see 10k na 🏃🏃🏃."

Adeola Osinniran Hassan said:

"Nigeria you see what your mate is doing for its citizen🙄🙄."

Ihezie Joeiyke said:

"Congratulations you go do give away to us wey dey Naija dey suffer! suffer, Tinubu don finish us with suffer."

Aniberry Ejike said:

"Those people has empathy abeg.

"If abroad is bad why re people going through land.

"Abeg oooh,who get money should jap.

"Government collect our little penny in Nigeria and still do nothing with the money."

Georgia Prince said:

"I will make my research on Austria for nurses.

"I like where free money dey."

