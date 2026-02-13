A Nigerian lady has publicly praised a female member of Jehovah's Witness over what she saw her engaged in while on a bus

A lady, @akwaibomtiktoker_38, has praised a Jehovah's Witness member for finding time to worship God while on a moving bus.

She shared a video of the Jehovah's Witness member, who sat in the front with the driver, focused on the content displayed on a tablet, which she believes was related to worship.

What Jehovah's Witness member did on bus

@akwaibomtiktoker_38 said people complain about being too busy to have time for God, but here, the Jehovah's Witness member created time to have a moment with God on the bus.

"POV: We complain we are too busy for God...But in a moving bus after a long day of lectures, she still logged in to worship," she captioned her TikTok video showing the Jehovah's Witness member.

She added that what the Jehovah's Witness member did was beautiful to watch.

"I'm not a member of the Jehovah's Witness but to be honest, this was so beautiful to watch."

Watch her video below:

Jehovah's Witness member's conduct triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the conduct of the Jehovah's Witness member below:

sidonna michael said:

"I dey read daily text for my friend everyday she don tire for me."

Salvation said:

"We have peace of mind whenever we study about our father Jehovah, through his word the bible we also find comfort, word's of encouragement which help us to continue enduring in this cruel world and the hope that he gives will continue to help us to look forward to the future when peace will full the whole earth🥰🥰, Agape🩷 to you all worldwide JW."

Me said:

"😅 One of my friends also caught me reading the Bible when I was coming back from school. I'm also a witness."

TheBenitaTheBetter said:

"When a high profile person that I admired said he did his lesson study without fail every day, I had to ask myself “what really is my excuse?”

Danny Academy said:

"Omo, we no deh joke with our meetings o,na where we deh find comfort in this wicked world, many people deh look for solutions to their problems, an them think say their fellow imperfect human go solve the problem(Impossible). You only need Jehovah. Accept a free home Bible study today to get Direct comfort from Jehovah."

Jehovah's Witness members involved in accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some Jehovah's Witness members travelling from Anambra to Imo were involved in an accident.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo state, made the incident known in a statement on Tuesday, September 9. According to Okoye, the accident happened when a gas tanker was seen driving against the traffic and hit a commercial bus carrying members of the Jehovah's Witness from Anambra to Agwu village in Imo.

According to Premium Times, the victims included eight males and four children, while the police regretted the incident. The police then disclosed that the deceased had been deposited at the Ogbaku Mortuary. He explained that the injured ones are responding to treatments at the Divine Hospital Awo-Omamma.

